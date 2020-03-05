Five years after suffering a brain injury in a car accident, Josh Speidel gets the first points in his career

%MINIFYHTML7c9c770df2dc6b966bb23402babf95be11% %MINIFYHTML7c9c770df2dc6b966bb23402babf95be12%

"I did it, I am a college basketball player."

Josh Speidel scored his first points in his career on Tuesday in an emotional Seniors Night for Vermont. Five years ago, Speidel was involved in a car accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury. ESPN's Myron Medcalf spoke with Speidel's parents after their game, and provided the initial fear outlook for their son.

From ESPN:

When his parents arrived at the hospital, doctors told them that Josh had almost lost his life and that the prognosis for the future was not bright. Josh was in a coma for five weeks. Doctors told his parents to prepare for his son to live in a vegetative state and need 24-hour care for the rest of his life. They would never read above a fourth grade level, they said.

Speidel had already committed to Vermont, and kept his commitment. On Tuesday, he was able to make his first division that I started. In the first possession of his team's game, he caught a pass from teammate Everett Duncan and scored on a plate.

A bigger commitment than basketball. Five years after a car accident put him in a coma, senior Josh Speidel scored the first points of his @UVMmbb career. pic.twitter.com/2BawNmClUf – NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 4, 2020

"I scored in a college basketball game," Speidel said after the game. "You can't take that away from me. I'm so eternally grateful."

He also almost added his first rebound in his career, but calculated that shooting 100 percent in his career would improve statistics.

"I was thinking of maybe losing it, maybe getting an offensive rebound there," Speidel said (via ESPN). "But I thought I could go 1 for 1 and shoot 100 percent in my university career."

"I think five years ago, I didn't even know I would get home from the hospital," said Speidel (through Burlington Free Press). "And to say that I went out in a D-I basketball game and scored … I can't express in words what that meant to me."