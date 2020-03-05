First responders find intact bibles among the remains of a tornado – Up News Info Tampa

– While cleanup efforts continue in central Tennessee after Tuesday's deadly tornadoes, the first responders have found at least three Bibles intact among the remains.

In Putnam County, a police officer identified as the Denton officer of the Sparta Police Department, located in White County, said he had stumbled upon an almost intact Bible while searching and helping to get rid of the rubble.

"There is no page in this Bible," he told Up News Info-affiliated WVLT news anchor, Amanda Hara, during a live broadcast from a tornado-torn neighborhood. "It's a family Bible. We'd like to know whose family Bible it was."

%MINIFYHTMLda6653cbf85f9f31adc5972b845f55bf11% %MINIFYHTMLda6653cbf85f9f31adc5972b845f55bf12%

The teams said they are collecting personal items like that Bible and will try to return them to the rightful owners.

"We are fortunate that this has not affected our area, but we hope and pray that these families here can find comfort that only God can provide and that they can have a closure," said Denton. "It's the worst thing I've seen in my life. I'm very sorry for the families involved."

A few minutes later, Officer Denton returned with more Bibles, one that had been presented to Mary Evelyn Randalph (or Randelph) in 1946.

At least 25 people died and several more were injured Tuesday morning when a series of tornadoes arrived in central Tennessee.