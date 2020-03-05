Firefighters respond to the large greenhouse fire in Monticello – Up News Info

– On Thursday, the fire razed several structures in Dan and Jerry's greenhouse in Monticello, destroying thousands of plants.

Up News Info Reg Chapman reports on the investigation of the cause of the fire.

"They saw the flames and actually ran out and then notified everyone," said Kathy Connell, human resources manager for Dan and Jerry.

%MINIFYHTML2b1dc695a7eee0b503537a57df045ae611% %MINIFYHTML2b1dc695a7eee0b503537a57df045ae612%

Four people who work for Dan and Jerry's greenhouse in Monticello were the first to notice the fire. They tried to put it out with fire extinguishers, but the flames were too much.

The fire teams of Monticello, Buffalo and Maple Lake were there in minutes.

"A completely involved greenhouse, a large amount of heavy black smoke, obviously it is very windy from the west, so there was a new building on the pole where the fire was pushing," said Monticello's assistant chief, Jake Olinger.

The fire burned hot and fast, but the teams were able to put it out a few minutes after their arrival. Many in the area were worried about the black smoke that came out of the greenhouses.

"Usually, it will only be the plastic that burns that darker color until we have water and becomes lighter due to steam," Olinger explained. "Then, due to the other fire, the Becker fire, people are really worried when they see dark black smoke, but with the new all-plastic construction chairs, it's going to burn a little darker."

Because the fire died out so fast, Monticello Fire Chief Assistant Jake Olinger says that people who live nearby should not worry about air quality.

"We put a lot of work into those small plants and we have just started building those greenhouses in the last two years, so losing them is difficult," Connell said.

The fire destroyed everything they prepared for the busy growing season.

"They come from the seed, so they were already planted, they started in December and were large enough to be transferred to pots that you would buy," Connell said.

The owners are happy that no one has been injured.

Dan and Jerry's greenhouses sell plants to Mill Fleet Farm, Runnings and Tyson’s in Iowa. They have greenhouses in South Dakota, Iowa and here in Minnesota.