Filipino police chief survives helicopter accident

MANILA – A helicopter carrying the head of the Philippine national police crashed in front of Manila on Thursday morning, injuring him, three other generals and four others on board.
The helicopter carrying the chief, General Archie Gamboa, had just taken off from a police complex when his propeller got hooked on a high-voltage electric cable, causing the crash, said Lt. Col. Chit Gaorin, a spokesman for the regional police.
"According to witnesses, the helicopter was already on the ground when it hit the cables," Colonel Gaorin said, adding that there were eight people on board, including spokesman for the national police force, Brig. General Bernard Banac. Two other generals were unconscious after the accident, but the other six people on board were said to be out of danger.
The head of the road patrol group of the Philippine National Police, Wilson Doromal, said the accident occurred in the province of Laguna, just south of Manila, shortly after the group visited a police camp there.
"When the helicopter took off, it raised dust and there was no visibility," Doromal said. "The helicopter hit the cables, and that was the reason why the helicopter crashed."
Doromal said the helicopter had been purchased recently.
Gamboa became the head of the national police in January. He served in the southern city of Davao, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, before accepting the job.