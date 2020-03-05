Fantasy baseball levels: SS ranking, strategy draft, sleepers

Shortstop is the type of position in which some fantasy owners plan their drafts. Not only is it loaded with talents from five categories at the top level, but it is also a premium position in terms of scarcity. At least it was. Looking down on our 2020 SS classifications, it seems that the position is deeper than in previous years, but with some top-level base robbers and power speed threats, several short camps will be specific targets for homeowners. Fortunately, the majority is really worthy of high selections, but if your draft strategy involves targeting players in other positions from the beginning, then you can rest easy knowing that there are many short and sleeping short fields eligible for SS available later.

Like the second baseman, the shortstop presents numerous good players with varied skill sets, so the way you are building your team is very important in which players, and at what level, you should aim. There are perfectly acceptable threats of power even at Level 4, so if you selected the speed early, you can wait a long time to choose your short range. Or, given the large number of players eligible for multiple positions, you can take more than one and discover how you will place them in your lineup later.

Because many owners want at least some speed from this position, you are likely to point to a shortstop in Round 6. It is easy to get restless and overdraw someone, but there are enough to turn around, especially if you buy some possible escapes. .

Before entering our SS levels, remember that Our sub-levels are based on the type of production that a player provides. Someone in Level 3A is not necessarily better than someone in Level 3B; rather, he only produces differently (that is, more SB, better average). That should help you find the player that best suits the needs of your team. In addition, our SS rankings are based on the idea that players are only eligible in SS. Eligible players in other positions may have a higher ranking in our overall ranking.

Who are the best fantasy baseball paradors?

Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings

* = You are not eligible to play that position on draft day, but you are expected to play there during the season

There is a world where the five Tier 1 The shortstops are recruited in the first round. That probably won't happen, but all five have that kind of talent and advantage. If you start your team with any of them, you will be in good shape.

We have placed Alex Bregman in his own sub-level because he does not steal almost as many bases as the rest, but it could be said that he has the greatest advantage in all other categories. Trea Turner gets his own sub-level because he could lead the league in steals and at the same time get 20 HR with a solid batting average. The three types in Level 1B are 30/30 threats with varying degrees of rise on average.

Determining which player is for you depends on how you like to build your team. If you know that you will avoid fast men of low power, then you probably want someone to steal bases. If you don't really care about robberies or are willing to write a Mallex Smith type later, take Bregman. It's also a great choice if you know you want someone like Jonathan Villar, Whit Merrifield or Adalberto Mondesi a few rounds later. If you want to charge the thefts early, then Turner makes sense, but make sure you get more power / RBI later.

Because you are recruiting these guys in the first two rounds, you will have plenty of time to adapt and form your team around them, so just go ahead and choose who you think is the best available if you don't have a philosophy set .

LEVEL 1A

Alex Bregman, Astros (also eligible in 3B)

LEVEL 1B

Francisco Lindor, Indians

Trevor Story, Rockies

Fernando Tatis Jr., Parents

LEVEL 1C

Trea Turner, Nationals

Fantasy 2020 Baseball Levels: Level 2 Short Fields

Level 2 It is almost as stacked as Level 1. In fact, most of these boys have been considered short top-level paradors at some point in their careers. Anyone could jump to the top level in the next season, so you shouldn't worry if you lose one of the previous players. In fact, taking a slugging OF, 1B or 3B in the first or second round and aiming at someone like Mondesi or Villar in the fourth or fifth makes a lot of sense, and due to the eligibility of multiple positions among these players, you could justifiably point to two in the first five rounds.

Players in Level 2A could actually face each other even more, since Xander Bogaerts hit .300 last year and Manny Machado has demonstrated that ability in the past. Gleyber Torres probably won't do much better than .280, but it has the biggest advantage. At this point, none are likely to steal more than seven bases, but these players still have great value.

Javier Báez gets his own sub-level because he has the potential to go 30/20 with a decent batting average again, so he really isn't far below the boys in Level 1B. But after SB's decline last season, which is more in line with his career numbers, he is unlikely to steal so many bases.

Mondesi and Villar are men who can reach 15-25 HR and steal more than 40 bases. Villar has a little more power and Mondesi has a little more profit, but both are rare players who can change a category practically for themselves. They are not so different from Turner, but you are more likely to get a higher average, which gives you an advantage in the overall value.

LEVEL 2A

Gleyber Torres, Yankees (2B)

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

Manny Machado, Parents (3B)

LEVEL 2B

Javier Báez, Puppies

LEVEL 2C

Adalberto Mondesi, Royals

Jonathan Villar, Marlins (2B, OF *)

2020 fantasy baseball ranking: level 3 short stops

Like Level 2, Level 3 It's loaded with some former level 1 players (and at least one guy ready to make the jump). Our first sub-level features two of the biggest outbreaks of last year, Ketel Marte and Marcus Semien, who could / should be at the top level. Bo Bichette also looks like a future star and could explode as soon as this season. All these players can reach more than 20 HR and steal at least 10 bases, with Bichette, Tim Anderson, Scott Kingery and Danny Santana with 20-SB on the rise. It could be argued that we should further level this group, since most of these boys could reach .280 or more (Mars and Anderson reached at least .329 last year), but Kingery and Santana are much less likely to reach that mark. .

Carlos Correa obtains his own sub-level thanks to his power and ability to produce races. He hit 21 human resources in just 75 games last year, and would probably level up if he could stay healthy. His lack of steals and the fluctuating batting average are also concerns, but Correa could easily lead this homer position if he plays more than 150 games.

Elvis Andrus also has his own sub-level because it is more a type of theft. It reached 20 HR in 2017, but that number dropped to 12 last year. Still, with a decent average, a lot of racing and more than 25 SB, Andrus has a lot of value.

Many sites would place Bichette, Mars and Semien on the upper level. At the very least, they wouldn't put Kingery and Santana on the same level as these other players. Obviously, we like the last two more than most, but you can expect several rounds compared to Bichette and Mars, which are likely to start in the sixth or seventh. Addressing one of these players to be your initial SS is not a bad idea, but with 11 players in the levels above them, it is better to make sure you are hitting home runs in other positions.

LEVEL 3A

Bo Bichette, Tiles

Ketel Mars, D-backs (2B, OF)

Marcus Semien, A & # 39; s

Tim Anderson, White Sox

Scott Kingery, Filis (2B, SS, OF)

Danny Santana, Rangers (1B, 2B, 3B, OF)

LEVEL 3B

Carlos Correa, Astros

LEVEL 3C

Elvis Andrus, Rangers

Fantasy Baseball Levels: Level 4 Short Fields

Even if you're not recruiting most players in Level 4 To be your initial SS, this is not a disposable group of players. We all know the advantage of Corey Seager, and both Didi Gregorius and Paul DeJong have a power of 30 HR. Jorge Polanco exploded last year and is likely to be one of the best hostels short this season, in addition to reaching more than 20 HR. These players are not completely similar, since DeJong will probably have the lowest average and Polanco will have the least amount of driven races, but everyone can reach 20-30 HR with relatively few steals.

Amed Rosario has an advantage of 20/20, which is always valuable in a place of MI, and Jean Segura, despite the disappointment of last year, could reach .300 with 10-15 HR and more than 20 robberies.

Ultimately, it is likely that you do not specifically target any of these players in your draft, but if you are in a position to grab one in the intermediate or late rounds that suits your team's needs (i.e. power in Gregorius form or speed in the Safe form), take advantage.

LEVEL 4A

Corey Seager, Dodgers

Didi Gregorius, Filis

Paul DeJong, Cardinals

Jorge Polanco, Twins

LEVEL 4B

Amed Rosario, Mets

Jean Segura, Filis (3B *)

Fantasy baseball sleepers: SS

Many of the hostels short in Tier 5 They will not be recruited in their league, but they all have an appeal either as late-round picks or as early season exemptions. The boys in Level 5A offer some power and speed (think 15/15 or 15/10), with Luis Urias probably hitting the most home runs if he takes regular bats. None is exciting, but everyone can help balance your team.

The boys in Level 5B will hit home runs, but they don't do much more. Ryan Mountcastle is the most interesting if he has time to play, but it may take some time before he finds his way to the regular turn. If he plays a full season, he would join Willy Adames and Freddy Galvis in the 20 HR club.

Level 5C presents perhaps the most shocking players, as all three could be big contributors in steals with regular game time. At this time, no one has a clear path to bat bats (although the Marlins have said that Jon Berti will play most days in a super-useful role), but as soon as they do, expect them to be snatched from the cable of exemption. If you need robberies, it doesn't hurt to plan ahead and hide one of these types. As an additional benefit, Madrigal will have a high average when called.

LEVEL 5A

Kevin Newman, Pirates (2B)

Mauricio Dubon, Giants (2B)

Carter Kieboom, Nationals (3B *)

Luis Urias, Brewers (2B)

Dansby Swanson, Braves

Nick Ahmed, D-backs

Niko Goodrum, Tigers (1B, 2B, OF)

Tier 5B

Willy Adames, Lightning

Freddy Galvis, Reds (2B)

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles

LEVEL 5C

Garrett Hampson, Rockies (2B, OF)

Nick Madrigal, White Sox (2B)

Jon Berti, Marlins (3B, OF)

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: SS

Our Tier-6 Short fields come in all varieties. Some have concerns about playing time, others simply have not been so good. That said, any of them could warm up for a few weeks and help your fantasy teams.

LEVEL 6

Orlando Arcia, Brewers

Enrique Hernández, Dodgers (2B, OF)

J.P. Crawford, Sailors

Chris Taylor, Dodgers (2B, OF)

Leury García, White Sox (2B *, OF)

José Iglesias, Orioles

José Peraza, Red Sox (2B, OF)

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies (2B)

Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Miguel Rojas, Marlins

Johan Camargo, Bravos (3B, OF)

Nico Hoerner, Puppies (2B *)