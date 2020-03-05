Fantasy baseball levels: catcher classification, preliminary strategy, sleepers

%MINIFYHTML465ea60eff36a38cfbf8d50fc577482e11% %MINIFYHTML465ea60eff36a38cfbf8d50fc577482e12%

Catcher might be the easiest fantasy baseball position to design a draft strategy to: grab someone decent in the middle rounds or just clear the position and grab a sleeper with some late power. Done and done. Rankings, levels, projections: who cares? It is the receiver. Everyone does the same anyway, right?

Actually … yes, they do. No receiver really steals bases, and very few beat for high averages. Basically, you are looking for different degrees of power and production. The regular playing time (especially if you can get turns at bat in another position, which, again, very few receivers already do) is great, as is the ability to reach the base, which obviously helps in the leagues OBP, but also in the standard leagues, thanks to greater opportunities to score races.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Looking at the drafts of 2020, there is not much to discuss with the classification of the receivers. You can discuss whether Will Smith should be taller or which person he likes best, but for the most part, this is still a last minute position. Unless you really believe in valuing the "position shortage," you are probably not going to target a specific receiver in a specific round. You will see how the draft develops, and if a certain player seems to have a decent value, you will grab it. Otherwise, you will wait a few rounds for a guy who could put similar or better numbers with the same ease.

The last point is why the "position shortage,quot; argument does not necessarily hold water for this position. Of course, there is a clear clear between the first two levels when we sat here in March, but as we saw last year with the breakup of Mitch Garver, the surprise campaign of Christian Vázquez and even the rise of Smith at the end of the season, always There will be decent receivers. emerging Once again, with all those who provide similar types of production, there is no real need to arrive unless you really value those few additional SBs of J.T. Realmuto or the high OBP of Yasmani Grandal.

As always, we remind you that our levels are separated by the type of production a player offers. That does not necessarily mean that a player in "Level 3A,quot; is better than a player in "Level 3B,quot;; rather, it means that they stand out in different areas. It is important to recognize this during your draft, as you might be looking for power above average or vice versa, depending on the type of equipment you are forming.

Who are the best fantasy baseball receivers?

Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings

If you want to be the first person to recruit a receiver, you probably have to pull the trigger around the sixth round. That's a bit high for most owners, but J.T. Realmuto and Gary Sanchez are at least proven options, the first provides a solid average and a few steals in addition to good production numbers and the second has a great advantage in human resources and RBI.

We put our Tier 1 receivers in separate sub-layers because they really do different things. Realmuto is a more balanced and versatile contributor, while Sanchez is much more than a kind of pure power. If you selected some sprinters of moderate power in the first five or six rounds, or know that you will point to one or two later, Sanchez could make more sense for your team. If you are only looking to have a good receiver to keep your team balanced because you are confident in your ability to find values ​​in other positions, then Realmuto is your man.

LEVEL 1A

J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

LEVEL 1B

Gary Sanchez, Yankees

Fantasy 2020 baseball levels: second level receivers

Many owners will try to target a recipient of Level 2 sometime after Round 10. Everyone should do similar things: reach more than 25 HR, drive in more than 65 RBI and publish a mediocre to decent average. The runs are probably the biggest differentiator, and that is where Yasmani Grandal shines thanks to a ridiculous BB rate of 17.2 percent last year, which helped him publish a .380 OBP. Both brands were high in the race, so they are likely to go down this year, but he is still at the top of this level. In the OBP leagues, you can argue that you would be at the top level.

You can argue that Mitch Garver (31 HR in 93 games) and Will Smith (15 HR in 54 games) have as much power as Sanchez, but since both have only done so once in their careers, we are taking a slightly cautious approach with they. If you feel you need more power from the receiver's place, it's not crazy to reach some rounds to grab them, maybe even take them ahead of Willson Contreras or Salvador Pérez. What makes Pérez a little more interesting is that the Royals are talking about playing it at first base this year, so he is in a good position to lead all the receivers in the games played, which gives him a legitimate boost of value, especially in the weekly leagues.

LEVEL 2

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox (also eligible in 1B)

Willson Contreras, Puppies

Salvador Perez, Royals

Mitch Garver, twins

Will Smith, Dodgers

Fantasy baseball sleepers: level 3 receivers

It seems likely that at least one receiver of Level 3 He will leave and jump to Level 2 for the next season, but it is difficult to determine who he will be. Everyone has a decent power, with Omar Narvaez being the most intriguing after going to 22 HR nightclubs in Seattle last year and moving to a better hitter's park in Milwaukee this year.

We separated Wilson Ramos and Francisco Mejía on a separate sublevel because they are more likely to get decent averages. Ramos has hit more than .300 twice and comes from a year in which he hit .288. Mejía was a .295 hitter in his junior career and hit .305 in the second half of last season. The pedigree is there, although there are still some concerns about playing time.

Ultimately, these players will go in the middle or late late rounds of your draft. There is no real reason to reach any of them. Sean Murphy has an intriguing dream after breaking Triple-A and hitting four HR in 20 games in the majors last year, but if you end up with Carson Kelly, it's not a big sale. Similarly, one of last year's outbreaks, Christian Vázquez, should not be considered a "must-have,quot; at any time in the draft, as there are several receivers at the lower level who could easily have their outbreaks this year and pass it. the classifications

LEVEL 3A

Jorge Alfaro, Marlins

Omar Narvaez, Brewers

Christian Vazquez, Red Sox (1B)

Carson Kelly, D-backs

Sean Murphy, A & # 39; s

LEVEL 3B

Wilson Ramos, Mets

Francisco Mejía, Parents

Fantasy Baseball Breakouts, Bounce-Backs and Abing Picks: Catchers

If you decide to clear the receiver and simply grab whoever is in the last rounds, you are likely to end up with one of these Level 4 guys (in single-receiver leagues anyway). All are quite similar, with mediocre averages to poor people that go along with decent power. Roberto Pérez came out of nowhere to bet 24 HR last year, and Tom Murphy posted 18 HR in just 76 games, so there is clearly a home run upside down here, but for the most part, you won't be too excited about any of these Danny Jansen players, who disappointed as a popular choice of sleepers last year, is the lonely young man who really seeks to "go out."

Buster Posey has its own sub-level because at this point, it is unlikely that it will reach more than 10 HR in a season, but there is still the possibility that it can publish an average north of .280 and have a decent amount of driven races and careers. However, his four appearances in 1B last year were the second least of his career, so his overall production will be limited by a relative lack of games. Still, if you feel your team is suffering on average and have waited until one of the last rounds to recruit your receiver, you could do worse than Posey.

LEVEL 4A

Roberto Pérez, Indians

Tom Murphy, Sailors

Robinson Chirinos, Rangers

Kurt Suzuki, Nationals

Danny Jansen, Tiles

LEVEL 4B

Buster Posey, Giants

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: Catchers

It is probably unfair to group all these backstops in Tier 5, but unless you're in a league of two receivers, you probably shouldn't even bother with them. Some might explode and have a solid power season with a regular playing time (Tucker Barnhart? Dom Nunez? Chance Sisco?), But for the most part, these are just types of exemption cables that you can choose from if they are in hot streaks .

We are not separating these guys into sub-levels because they are all selections of last resort, but if you're just looking for power, avoid Yadier Molina and Willians Astudillo. The latter offers an average advantage, while the former could have one more season in the sun, but they probably won't even reach 15 HR, which most other players at this level at least have the opportunity to do.

LEVEL 5

Yadier Molina, Cardinals

Travis d & # 39; Arnaud, Bravos (1B)

Martin Maldonado, Astros

Jason Castro, Angeles

Pedro Severino, Orioles

Tucker Barnhart, Red

Yan Gomes, Nationals

Dom Nunez, Rockies

Mike Zunino, Lightning

Chance Sisco, Orioles

Willians Astudillo, Twins (1B, 3B)

Tony Wolters, Rockies

Austin Romine, Tigers

Jacob Stallings, Pirates