Fantasy baseball levels: 2B ranking, draft strategy, sleepers

Splitting our 2B 2020 baseball fantasy ranking into levels was one of our most difficult preliminary exercises so far. Together with the receiver, there is no projection that there is a second base in the first round of drafts, so there is no obvious upper level. There are also very varied skill sets among players eligible for 2B and a lot of worthwhile sleepers, so the possible draft strategies for this position are apparently endless.

%MINIFYHTMLcaf5c92383ee54aaee13fc75455eab5211% %MINIFYHTMLcaf5c92383ee54aaee13fc75455eab5212%

The good news is that you can find a second base that works for you no matter how you like to build your team. You may have to search a bit for a guy who steals a lot, but for the most part, you can even get these players with the right values. And if you don't get the upper level 2B you want, it is likely that a very similar second or third level facsimile is available a few rounds later.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

Unless you are specifically looking for robberies or perhaps a high batting average of your 2B, you do not necessarily need to enter your draft with an established plan. Instead, you can let the draft reach you and simply get the best value. That is reassuring in what is perceived as a thin position. The key is to track the players eligible for 2B who are being recruited to play in other positions. If you get behind a race, you may be forced to reach the last player left in one level or the first player in the next level, but you can probably find the type of player you are looking for.

As always, we have to remind you that Our sub-levels are grouped according to the type of production a player offers. A player in Level 2A is not necessarily better than a player in Level 2B or 2C; rather, they provide a similar overall impact, only in different ways (that is, more robberies, more human resources, etc.). By ranking players this way, it gives you a better idea of ​​who to aim for based on how you are forming your team. In addition, it is important to keep in mind that our 2B rankings are based on the idea that a player is only eligible in 2B. Eligible players in other positions may have a higher ranking in our overall ranking.

Who are the best fantasy baseball 2Bs?

Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings

* = You are not eligible in that position on draft day, but you are expected to play there during the season

You could argue for fewer players in Tier 1; You could argue for more players. Second baseman does not have a few clear players, no doubt better than everyone else. In recent years, José Altuve has had that distinction, but after stealing six low bases in his career (in 124 games) and hitting below .300 for the first time since 2013 last year, he could return to the group. That is why we have included DJ LeMahieu in his sub-level. LeMahieu won't steal as many bases as Altuve, but he could beat him in the other four categories.

Gleyber Torres has his own sublevel after flying 38 HR in 144 games last season. There are other power hitters eligible for 2B on the lower level, but Torres is a slightly better hitter (average .275 run) and can steal some bases (average 5.5 per season).

Jonathan Villar also has his own sublevel due to his bullish potential SB league leader. It will probably also reach around 20 HR, making it a primary goal for any fantasy owner. The concern with Villar, especially in a less friendly park for hitters, is their average and driven races, but their potential for power speed is hard to match.

It can be argued that Keston Hiura should mix with Torres, or perhaps on his own level, after his impressive rookie campaign that saw him score 19 HR and steal nine bases in just 84 games. When you take into account his Triple-A numbers, he hit 38 home runs in 141 games in 2019. It's tempting to only get 35 HRs this year, but things have a way of matching in second-year seasons. We expect more than 25 homers and a good amount of robberies, but we are being cautious with our projection. That's why Hiura is in a sub-level with Ozzie Albies, who has had at least 24 HR and 14 SB in each of his first two full seasons.

These players are likely to start off the board in the third or fourth round, and once the race starts, I could see them go in a relatively quick succession. LeMahieu will be the last selected because many owners want more speed from their second base. You can find some similar players on the lower level, so you don't have to prioritize a mid-frame player in Rounds 3-5, but if you didn't get (m) any SB with your first or second round pick, it's not A bad idea to point to someone like Hiura, Albies or Villar.

LEVEL 1A

José Altuve, Astros

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (also eligible in 1B, 3B)

LEVEL 1B

Gleyber Torres, Yankees (SS)

LEVEL 1C

Jonathan Villar, Marlins (SS, OF *)

1D LEVEL

Keston Hiura, Brewers

Ozzie Albies, Braves

MORE FANTASY BASEBALL: 2020 Auction Values

Fantasy 2020 baseball levels: Tier 2 2B

There are strong arguments that Ketel Mars and even Whit Merrifield are in Level 1, no Level 2, but we are a little worried that Mars is a wonder of a year and the relative lack of Merrifield SB last year. And yes, we have the irony of worrying about Mars when Hiura has played only 84 major league games, but we have actually seen Mars do nothing in the majors several times, so it is fair to expect a regression.

Mars gets its own sublevel because it could reach a good average and steal some bases in addition to providing solid power numbers. Merrifield has its own sublevel because it could hit .300 and steal more than 30 bases with moderate power. Again, it is not crazy to rate any of these types in a manner similar to the types at the previous level, but they come with a little more question marks.

Level 2C is basically a level of moderate to medium power hitters. Anyone from Max Muncy, Mike Moustakas or Eduardo Escobar could lead the homer position this year. Escobar is likely to have the best human resources potential, but it will probably also reach the highest average of those three.

With all these types eligible in other positions, it is difficult to say when they will leave the board and even if their owners will place them as 2B. As such, you cannot necessarily expect them to be there in the seventh or eighth round. Level 2C will last longer because they are a kind of generic power hitters, but if you focus on SB earlier in your draft (for example, with Trea Turner or Starling Mars), prioritize a 2B power hitter a little later has sense. As you can get someone like Muncy or Moustakas in the ninth or tenth round, it is not a bad way to build your team. On the contrary, if you have all the power from the beginning, grabbing someone like Merrifield in the sixth round makes sense with the hope that he will run more this year.

Tier 2A

Ketel Mars, D-backs (SS, OF)

LEVEL 2B

Whit Merrifield, Royals (OF)

LEVEL 2C

Max Muncy, Dodgers (1B, 3B)

Mike Moustakas, Reds (3B)

Eduardo Escobar, D-backs (3B)

Fantasy 2020 baseball sleepers:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Gardener | Starter | Each team

Fantasy baseball sleepers: Tier-3 2Bs

If you decide to wait in 2B, you can find some great value options at Level 3. At least one or two of these players will come out, and given their eligibility for multiple positions, they are excellent for recruiting as MI or backups, depending on how deep your league is. You will begin to see these players leave the board around Round 12, and at least some of them will remain on your recruitment list for longer than they should.

The two sub-levels of this group are divided by the number of robberies that players expect. Level 3A has types that are likely to steal between 5 and 10 bases, while Level 3B has types that are likely to get around 20 or more. All players in this level can reach around 20 HR, with Brandon Lowe and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. having the biggest advantage in that department (30-35?) And Tommy Edman with the lowest.

You can argue that Jeff McNeil, Edman and maybe even Gavin Lux should be at their own level because they have the potential to hit .300, which is very valuable depending on how you built your team. Everyone has issues (Edman's power / production driven, McNeil's speed, Lux's experience), but these are good guys to aim for if he needs an average hit.

Ultimately, if you are one of the last owners to recruit your 2B, you are likely to end up with one of these players. You can live with that, as there is a lot of talent and advantages at this level, but you should make sure you choose the right type for the team you are forming.

LEVEL 3A

Gavin Lux, Dodgers

Jeff McNeil Mets, (3B, OF)

Ryan McMahon, Rockies (1B, 3B)

Brandon Lowe, Rays (1B, OF)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tiles (OF)

LEVEL 3B

Cavan Biggio, Azulejos (OF)

Scott Kingery, Filis (3B, SS, OF)

Danny Santana, Rangers (1B, 3B, SS, OF)

Tommy Edman, Cardinals (3B, OF)

2020 Fantasy Baseball Classification: Tier 4 2B

You can find a little of everything in Level 4. If you are in a deeper league with an MI place, this is where you will find that guy to help balance your team. All these boys will be late (if they are recruited), and fall into the category of "bored veteran,quot; or "possible breakup,quot;. Obviously, possible outbreaks, such as Nick Solak, Isan Díaz and Luis Urias, are more attractive, but don't overlook the reliability of 25 HR and 10 SB from someone like Rougned Odor, especially if he's solid at batting average or have decided to clear it.

The most interesting guy on this level is Dee Gordon, who is one of the few powerless sprinters left in baseball. Enter this season without an established position, and with its steals declining in recent years, it is overlooked in many drafts. But if he finds his way to regular at-bats, we all know he has the potential to change a category, so if you're desperate for speed, you can do worse than throw a flyer over Gordon.

Level 4A presents the boys with more power, and as an additional bonus, Odor, Ian Happ and Solak can also slide around 10 bases. Level 4C presents the boys 15/15, although Urias has the biggest advantage once he arrives at the field. Howie Kendrick has his own sublevel due to the fact that he has surpassed .300 for three consecutive seasons. Not long ago (although 17 HR last year was not bad) and he is 36 years old, but he still has the potential to help his team as a late-round pick.

LEVEL 4A

Rough smell, Rangers

Ian Happ, Puppies (3B, OF)

Nick Solak, Rangers (3B)

Michael Chavis, Red Sox (1B)

Isan Diaz, Marlins

LEVEL 4B

Dee Gordon, Sailors

LEVEL 4C

Kolten Wong, cardinals

Kevin Newman, Pirates (SS)

Mauricio Dubon, Giants (SS)

Luis Urias, Brewers (SS)

4D LEVEL

Howie Kendrick, Nationals (1B, 3B)

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: Tier-5 2Bs

Similar to Level 4, some of the players in Tier 5 They are boring veterans, while others are possible outbreaks. Either way, they are mostly later ideas in drafts.

The most interesting sub-level here is Level 5D, which has two sprinters who only need regular bat shifts to be valuable contributors to fantasy teams. At this time, neither Garrett Hampson nor Nick Madrigal have a clear path to game time, but all that is needed is an injury so that things change quickly.

Luis Arraez is interesting after hitting .334 in his rookie season. It does not have much power or speed, so it is a bit one-dimensional, but with only 22 years, you may develop more power.

Players in Level 5B are boys who only have power, while players in Level 5A have a bit of speed to go with moderate pop. Several of these players have game time problems, while others are on the negative side of their careers. Either way, there may be a couple of solid seasons at this level, but most of these players will only be picked up once they have a good run.

LEVEL 5A

Jurickson Profar, Parents (OF)

César Hernández, Indians

Niko Goodrum, Tigers (1B, SS, OF)

Freddy Galvis, Reds (SS)

Eric Sogard, Brewers (3B *, OF)

Hanser Alberto, Orioles (3B)

Chris Taylor, Dodgers (SS, OF)

LEVEL 5B

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

Robinson Cano, Mets

Tommy La Stella, Angeles (3B)

Enrique Hernández, Dodgers (SS, OF)

Starlin Castro, Nationals (3B)

LEVEL 5C

Luis Arraez, Twins (3B, OF)

LEVEL 5 D

Garrett Hampson, Rockies (SS, OF)

Nick Madrigal, White Sox (SS)

Fantasy baseball levels: Tier-2 2Bs

It is unlikely that these players will be recruited in mixed league drafts, but there is some potential here. Franklin Barreto, Shed Long Jr. and Brendan Rodgers have some advantages if they are given game time, but at this point, you can't count on that.

LEVEL 6

Franklin Barreto, A & # 39; s

Shed Long Jr., Sailors (OF)

Leury Garcia *, White Sox (SS, OF)

José Peraza, Red Sox (SS, OF)

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies (SS)

Colin Moran, Pirates (3B)

Asdrubal Cabrera, National (3B)

Adam Frazier, Pirates

Nico Hoerner *, Puppies (SS)