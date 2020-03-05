Fantasy baseball levels: 1B ranking, draft strategy, sleepers

%MINIFYHTML90039b83dab1466d55c9cb1969f610dc11% %MINIFYHTML90039b83dab1466d55c9cb1969f610dc12%

First base is not exactly a "priority,quot; position in fantasy baseball drafts. That does not mean that there are no good 1Bs, but it is generally not a place on the list for which you design a large draft strategy. At some point during your draft, you will see the general classifications and think: "I think 1B is the best available. I will write it." There is nothing wrong with that, but it is good to have a list of 1B levels on your cheat sheet so you don't overstep a first base player when there are other similar players that will be available a few rounds later.

In fact, there are many players with similar profiles in 1B, since only a few achieve a good average and less and less theft bases, so it can be difficult to divide them. What makes things even more difficult is that all players are eligible in other positions, where they are more likely to be placed in fantasy lineups. Therefore, if you wait too long to get a 1B, you could end up with someone with too many question marks for your liking.

Ultimately, that's all you're trying to avoid in this position. There are enough reliable sluggers that you shouldn't need to dive into the question marks for your beginner. It is good to recruit one of those lower level players for the depth of the bank, since it is likely that at least some of them leave this year, but do not miss a "safe,quot; of 30 HR and 90 RBI just because think You can find Josh Bell this year.

Some reminders about our rankings and levels: Players are grouped into sub-levels according to the type of production they provide.. The fact that someone is in, say, Level 3A, does not necessarily mean that they are better than someone in Level 3B; rather, it only means that boys in 3B have greater batting potential while those in 3A have to do with power. In addition, our 1B rankings are based on the idea that a player is only Eligible at first base. Some eligible players in other positions, such as Yasmani Grandal, will occupy a higher place in our overall ranking.

Who are the best fantasy baseball 1Bs?

Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings

* = The player is not eligible in 1B on draft day, but is expected to play there during the season.

You can argue that Cody Bellinger should be alone in Tier 1, since virtually all sites (including ours) have ranked it well above the other 1B, but as we saw during their mediocre 2018 campaign (.260, 25 HR), Bellinger is not necessarily a safe thing to produce Such a high level again. He's still the best first baseman, but Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso and, yes, even Paul Goldschmidt, are there with him.

We have separated Bellinger on his own level because he is really the only one who steals some bases. Alonso has his own level because it is more a classic type of medium power and great power. Freeman and Goldschmidt can reach around .300 with solid production numbers in the other categories. Which one you prefer (if you have one) really depends on how you like to build your team. Bellinger will have left in the first round, while Freeman will probably go in the second and Alonso in the second or third. Goldschmidt will stay longer, but we are one of the few places that he thinks should go shortly after Freeman.

At 32, he is two years older than Freeman and comes from a year in which he went down alone .260, but his BABIP was 45 points below his professional brand. And although the change from Arizona to St. Louis could be part of the reason, it is worth noting that it hit the road better while in Arizona. It was not a Chase Field creation in any way, and it seems likely that its average will rise again this year. With 34 HR, 97 Rs and 97 RBI last season, that should mean numbers in all areas alongside Freeman. Take advantage if Goldschmidt falls too far in your draft.

LEVEL 1A

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (also eligible in OF)

LEVEL 1B

Freddie Freeman, Braves

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

LEVEL 1C

Pete Alonso, Mets

Fantasy 2020 baseball levels: Tier-2 1Bs

Things start to get complicated Level 2, as I could easily expand this level to include about seven more guys. That's why when it comes to writing 1Bs, many fantasy owners will choose to wait instead of grabbing someone like José Abreu in the sixth round.

We have separated Matt Olson and Josh Bell on their own level because neither of them reaches a particularly high average, but both have shown that they can exceed 35 HR. Abreu and Rizzo will probably hit around .290 with more than 30 human resources, and the advantage is there for more. DJ LeMahieu will probably be selected to play 2B or 3B, but we will also include it here. It has the highest average batting potential of any 1B, and showed last year that it can be maintained in the other production numbers.

Because 1B is full of relatively similar players, you can probably get these guys to decent values. The place where the drafts are located will vary according to personal preferences, but the conclusion is that there is no need to reach them unless you really like one or feel that you need the moderate average momentum that someone like Rizzo provides.

LEVEL 2A

Matt Olson, A & # 39; s

Josh Bell, pirates

LEVEL 2B

José Abreu, White Sox

Anthony Rizzo, Puppies

LEVEL 2C

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (2B, 3B)

Classification of Fantasy Baseball: Tier-3 1Bs

Level 3 It's deep and varied, and with several eligible players in other positions, it's hard to say how many will be recruited to play 1B in your league. Either way, these boys will go in the mid-early and middle rounds, and many have the advantage of leveling up at the end of the season. In fact, Trey Mancini, Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Santana were at that level last year, and Max Muncy just stayed below his batting average. It is likely that Miguel Sano and Edwin Encarnación would also have been there if they had played more games.

Players in the first two sub-levels differ due to the average batting rise. Level 3A features players who are likely to publish averages below .260, although Santana surpassed last year thanks to a high BABIP and one of his best seasons of power. The potential of HR and RBI of most of these players still offers great value, especially for someone like Sano and even Rhys Hoskins, who comes from a bad year, but mediocre averages limit his overall appeal. But if you hit the right guy, you will have one of the drafts of the draft. That is why it is a good idea to get at least one tolerator of this level, even if you have already written your 1B.

Mancini and Gurriel had years of career last year, as they both hit at least .291 and reached 31 HR. Mancini hit .293 in his rookie season, so he can argue that he should be in Level 2B, but we're still suspicious that he can repeat last season. Gurriel's power surge came out of nowhere, since the 35-year-old reached 18 and 13 HR, respectively, in the previous two seasons. He could be a jerk this year, but given his constant batting average and his position in a stacked lineup, we doubt it is a total failure.

Danny Santana has his own sublevel due to his ability to steal bases. The 29-year-old hitter is a total wild card after his breakup in 2018, and although it might be high to expect another 28 HR and 21 SB, Santana is likely to be able to approach another 20/20 season with enough at-bats. The real question is whether you can repeat your average of .283 despite a high K rate and low BB rate, but even a fall to .260 with good numbers in the other categories gives you value. With some other players eligible for 1B stealing bases, you can give your team a unique advantage with someone like Santana at first, but only if he does more than 25 home runs and drives in more than 80 races, both are not safe. .

LEVEL 3A

Max Muncy, Dodgers (2B, 3B)

Rhys Hoskins, Filis

Carlos Santana, Indians

Miguel Sano, Twins (3B)

Edwin Encarnación, White Sox

Christian Walker, D-backs

LEVEL 3B

Trey Mancini, Orioles (OF)

Yuli Gurriel, Astros (3B)

LEVEL 3C

Danny Santana, Rangers (2B, 3B, SS, OF)

Fantasy baseball levels: Tier-4 1Bs

We loaded Level 4 with some solid but "boring,quot; players, as well as some possible outbreaks. Again, most of these players are eligible in other positions, so it is difficult to say with certainty when they will begin to leave the board. Everyone can reach a decent number of home runs (although not so many for boys in Level 4C), and it is unlikely that you will get much of the average of any of them. However, there is legitimate production available at this level, especially if these types fall in the mid to late rounds.

Level 4A is full of boys who have an advantage of 30 HR and should publish a decent amount of driven races, but production in the other categories could disappoint. There may also be playtime (Michiel Chavis, Joc Pederson, Yandy Díaz) or injury concerns (Luke Voit), but if any of those boys play more than 145 games, they could easily be at the top level for next season. Getting one of these sluggers as a hidden bank / UTIL is a good idea.

Level 4B introduces types that can steal two-digit bases and at the same time provide more than 20 human resources. Brandon Lowe has the biggest advantage of this group, while Wil Myers will publish the most SB. Ryan Braun has an average batting advantage, but is more likely to lose game time and provide little or no production. Most likely, you have your initial 1B by the time these guys are recruited, but if you need a backup 1B / CI that can get some theft, these are main goals.

Level 4C is the least exciting group, since neither Eric Hosmer nor Daniel Murphy stand out in any category. But both are decent hitters who can reach 20 HR and provide a good amount of driven races and races. Murphy's age and injury history limit his appeal, but we all know how playing in Colorado can inflate the statistics. Hosmer quietly posted 99 RBIs last year, and with the San Diego offense continuing to improve, he could have another solid year in that category.

LEVEL 4A

Ryan McMahon, Rockies (2B, 3B)

Renato Núñez, Orioles (3B)

Luke Voit, Yankees

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox (C)

Michael Chavis, Red Sox (2B)

Joc Pederson, Dodgers (OF)

Mark Canha, A & # 39; s (OF)

Hunter Dozier, Royals (3B, OF)

Yandy Díaz, Rayos (3B)

LEVEL 4B

Brandon Lowe, Rays (2B, OF)

Wil Myers, Parents (OF)

Ryan Braun *, Brewers (OF)

LEVEL 4C

Eric Hosmer, Parents

Daniel Murphy, Rockies

Fantasy Baseball Levels: Late Round 1B

Tier 5 It is not very different from Level 4, especially when taking into account that many of the Level 4 1Bs will be written to play in other positions. The following types are more likely to be CI / 1B backups in deeper leagues (if they write one).

Boys in Level 5A can hit more than 20 and perhaps more than 30 home runs with regular playtime, but most have potential squad problems or are on the negative side of their careers. C.J. Cron is probably the "safest," so if you're just looking for some cheap home runs late, he's the type you should aim for. Jesús Aguilar could recover easily, while Eric Thames and Dan Vogelbach should also reach more than 20 HR, but all these are low-average sluggers who have mediocre roofs in the races.

Level 5B offers potentially more useful players, as Howie Kendrick, Joey Votto and Miguel Cabrera could reach around .300. However, none are likely to reach 20 HR, and all are old, so fantasy owners are likely to skip them.

We gave Jake Bauers his own sublevel because he could steal some bases and basically be a cheaper version of Myers or Braun, so it's something to keep in mind if you're looking for a last-minute sleeper that can help a little in power as in speed.

LEVEL 5A

C.J. Cron, Tigers

Jesus Aguilar, Marlins

Eric Thames, Nationals (OF)

Rowdy Tellez, Azulejos

Dan Vogelbach, Sailors

Albert Pujols, Angels

Christian Vazquez, Red Sox (C)

Ji-Man Choi, Lightning

Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

LEVEL 5B

Howie Kendrick, Nationals (2B, 3B)

Joey Votto, Reds

Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

LEVEL 5C

Jake Bauers, Indians (OF)

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: 1B

You only know someone from Tier 6 It will reach more than 30 human resources this year, but good luck trying to guess. Dominic Smith feels like a guy who only needs turns at bat, but doesn't have a clear path for them. The same goes for Nate Lowe and even veteran Jay Bruce and Justin Smoak.

Deep league players can take a risk with one of these guys, but they will most likely stay on the exemption cable after their draft and will be picked up once they start having a good run.

LEVEL 6A

Ronald Guzman, Rangers

Dominic Smith, Mets (OF)

Garrett Cooper, Marlins (OF)

Brandon Belt, Gigantes (OF)

Evan White, Sailors

Nate Lowe, Rays

Jay Bruce, Phillies (OF)

Río Ruiz, Orioles (3B)

Justin Smoak, Brewers

Ryan O & # 39; Hearn, Royals

Travis Shaw *, Tiles (3B)

Chris Davis, Orioles

Marwin González, Twins (3B, OF)

LEVEL 6B

Niko Goodrum, Tigers (2B, SS, OF)