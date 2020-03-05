Facebook will remove Trump campaign ads that look like 2020 census ads

%MINIFYHTMLdd986e50126e66835767129e43fcdd6411% %MINIFYHTMLdd986e50126e66835767129e43fcdd6412%

Facebook will remove some of the announcements of the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump from its platform, CNN reports. "There are current policies to avoid confusion around the official US Census. And this is an example of those that apply," a Facebook spokesman said in an email to The verge

As reported for the first time by journalist Judd Legum in his Popular information newsletter, Trump's campaign was running ads asking people to respond to an "official district census,quot; that linked to his campaign website. “This survey is ESSENTIAL for the 2020 campaign strategy of our team. We need patriotic Americans like YOU to respond to this census, so we can develop a winning strategy for YOUR STATE, "says one of the announcements.

The link in the announcement describes itself as an "Official Census of the District of Congress."

The surveys in the ads, which were not part of any official US census survey. UU., They included questions about which media the participants read and collected personal information such as age, name and contact information, Popular information reported. One question was whether respondents "think that Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left are putting their personal anti-Trump agenda ahead of what is best for the American people."

Facebook's 2020 census rules prohibit "misrepresentation of government participation in the census."

Pelosi intervened on Thursday and said at a press conference that she was "upset,quot; by the announcement, which she called "a lie that is consistent with Facebook's misrepresentation policy." He added that he thought the Trump administration wanted to see the census discounted. "I know that the reason for the profits is their business model, but it shouldn't have the cost of telling who is in our country, so we can provide the services and the rest," said Pelosi.

Trump's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.