Facebook will eliminate deceptive Trump census campaign ads – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF) – Facebook said Thursday that it will remove some announcements published by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that he says were in conflict with his policies to "avoid confusion around the official census of the United States."

The social media giant based in Menlo Park had been criticized for allowing Trump's campaign to post ads on its platform this week asking people to "respond now,quot; to an "Official Census of the Congressional District."

%MINIFYHTMLe158b38a1ca9b4b57a137ffc710a390d11% %MINIFYHTMLe158b38a1ca9b4b57a137ffc710a390d12%

“This survey is ESSENTIAL for the 2020 campaign strategy of our team. We need patriotic Americans like YOU to respond to this census, so that we can develop a winning strategy for YOUR STATE, ”say some of the announcements.

The questions in the survey include asking users about their views on President Trump, as well as his age, name and contact information. The survey also asked what media read more, and if "they think Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left are putting their personal anti-Trump agenda ahead of what is best for the American people."

Facebook has been criticized by the Democrats for their policy of not verifying the ads run by politicians, a policy that, according to the Democrats, benefits Trump.

"There are current policies to avoid confusion around the official US Census. And this is an example of those that apply," said Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman for CNN Business.

Trump's campaign declined to comment.

On Thursday morning, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, criticized Facebook for allowing the Trump campaign to publish the ads, arguing that it violated Facebook's deceptive content policy regarding the census.

"I am particularly upset today about Facebook actions," Pelosi told a news conference on Thursday morning about the need to encourage all communities to participate in the next census. He called advertising "an absolute lie. A lie that is consistent with Facebook's misrepresentation policy."

"I know that the reason for the profits is their business model, but it shouldn't cost counting who is in our country, so we can provide the services and the rest," he added. “The beautiful diversity of the United States is what this administration fears. They want it not to be counted.

The ads were first featured by the journalist Judd Legum.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.