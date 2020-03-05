F1 responds to Ferrari rivals and explains the deal in the middle of the engine row







The FIA ​​has responded to the seven F1 teams that have challenged their handling of the Ferrari engine case.

%MINIFYHTML4000c69fcb4741bb33336e05471b485b11% %MINIFYHTML4000c69fcb4741bb33336e05471b485b12%

The seven teams that do not drive Ferrari engines issued a joint statement Wednesday expressing their "surprise and shock,quot; at the FIA's decision to enter into a private agreement with the Scuderia after long investigations into its power unit.

The FIA ​​has issued a statement clarifying that measure, and said it was within its legal rights to reach an agreement.

The governing body said that while "he was not completely satisfied,quot; at the end of his extensive investigations into the Ferrari unit of power, he decided that "an additional action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility of providing unequivocal evidence of a violation. "

Ferrari has consistently denied any irregularities and said its 2019 car adhered to the regulations.

"The FIA ​​has carried out a detailed technical analysis of the Scuderia Ferrari Power Unit as it has the right to do for any competitor in the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship," the statement said.

"The thorough and thorough investigations conducted during the 2019 season raised suspicions that the Scuderia Ferrari PU could be considered not to operate within the limits of the FIA ​​regulations at all times."

"The Scuderia Ferrari strongly opposed the suspicions and reiterated that its PU always operated in accordance with regulations.

"The FIA ​​was not completely satisfied, but decided that an additional action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility of providing unequivocal evidence of a violation.

"To avoid the negative consequences that prolonged litigation would entail, especially in light of the uncertainty of the outcome of said litigation and in the best interest of the Championship and its stakeholders, the FIA, in compliance with Article 4 (ii) of its The Judicial and Disciplinary Rules (JDR) decided to enter into an effective and dissuasive solution agreement with Ferrari to terminate the procedure.

"This type of agreement is a legal tool recognized as an essential component of any disciplinary system and is used by many public authorities and other sports federations in handling disputes."

More to follow …