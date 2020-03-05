Expats voting for Brexit in Spain wake up to a future of change | Spain news

Madrid Spain – It has been a tense start for negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, as talks about its post-Brexit trade agreement began this week.

Deeply entrenched differences in fishing rights have re-emerged as a possible point of major conflict, with a British government minister, George Eustice, who already hints that the navy could be used to protect "British waters,quot; against fishing vessels of the EU. Even a long-standing dispute over the marbles of Elgin, artifacts taken by the British from the Parthenon of Greece about 200 years ago, seems to be on the verge of discussions.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf9397956be8b602b187da15017e23c9e11% %MINIFYHTMLf9397956be8b602b187da15017e23c9e12%

But a world away from the disputed officials in Brussels and London, there are British Brexit voters living in continental Europe. And things for them are getting hotter.

"The penny is gradually beginning to fall that there will inevitably be changes," Irishwoman Maura Hillen, president of the AUAN resident association in southeastern Spain, told Al Jazeera, representing, among others, hundreds of British expatriate owners .

"If you look at the people (here) who voted for Brexit, which is a fairly divisive issue around here, as you can imagine, many of them accepted this propaganda of & # 39; regaining control & # 39 ;.

"There was also a feeling of exceptionalism," says Hillen. That feeling, he says, was based on the British argument that "we are a valuable source of income for local communities, so we will be the exception to the rule when it comes to immigrants."

"Then it is not so much on January 31 (when Britain officially left the EU) … It was a big shock. More than now we have passed that and we enter the transition period, reality is beginning to bite, and that attitude & # 39; exceptionalist & # 39; is starting to disappear. "

Hillen cites a recent increase in British residence applications, "when for years people entered and left without formal status," as an example of reality beginning to get home.

"Then there is a wave of driver's licenses (British) that are changed to those of the EU, as well as the finding that you can no longer drive back and forth with your dog to the UK."

"People said for months & # 39; that is not going to happen & # 39 ;, and now it is. They are beginning to understand that they need to start dealing with the Spanish bureaucracy."

Benidorm has long been a popular area for the British, both for those on vacation and for those who want a permanent home in the sun (David Ramos / Getty Images)

Although the recognition that there will be changes can be deepened, some convinced brexiteers living in continental Europe argue that it will not be so shocking.

"It will have a much smaller impact than some people think," CB, originally from London, told Al Jazeera.

CB voted for Brexit, but has been living with his wife and two daughters in the French Pyrenees for the past 11 years, for the "system of peace and tranquility, education and cultural opportunities for my family."

"I could be completely wrong, but I guess for some paperwork we will still be welcome in Europe. You may have to get a work permit, but other than that, everything will be fine."

His compatriot David Dawson, a 50-year-old Brit who recently moved from Spain to northwestern Portugal, agrees: "I have several friends from the United States and Canada who have lived in Europe for decades without any difficulty, so why should it be a problem for us?

"Now that we have left the EU, I am more concerned about the crux of the future relationship. For example, the pension payments I made in Spain for more than 20 years. Will I still be entitled to the same pension? When I retire ? "

While it is firm that the United Kingdom was right to leave the EU, "doing otherwise would have been a slap in the face of democracy," says Dawson, there is hope that the aggression caused by the Brexit process will eventually fade.

"Politics became the new type of football vandalism, in which no one really accepts and says & # 39; it's fine, we lost, but didn't they play very well? & # 39;" says CB. "It has become like two different tribes.

"But while politicians have distanced themselves and pushed people further in the process, at least here in France it seems to have calmed down again now. It is as if it were yesterday's party."

As the transition process continues, instead of British residents in Europe returning to the United Kingdom, Hillen says that, in general, a reverse trend has begun.

"Speaking with some of the members of my circle who are real estate agents, there has been no abandonment in the British who buy houses here, in fact, it is quite the opposite.

"People rush to settle in Spain before the end of the transition period and the residency requirements become too burdensome. Instead of fleeing the United Kingdom, they enter here before the doors close."

As for what "last minute,quot; British newcomers and other residents may have to face in their daily lives, when the transition period of the EU finally ends and the United Kingdom is 100 percent outside the EU, Hillen He believes that at the grassroots level "the Spanish government is not going to bite a hand that feeds their economy too badly, so I think the anti-Brexiteers scenarios are not so realistic either."

"But the reality is that there will be changes, and I think that is sinking." Hillen says.