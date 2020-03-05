Everything you need to know about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak | China news

The rapid expansion of COVID-19 throughout the world has plunged the international travel industry into chaos.

An increasing number of travelers are choosing to stay home for fear of exposure to the new coronavirus, which has spread to 79 countries since the end of December, claiming more than 3,000 lives and infecting almost 95,000 people worldwide.

%MINIFYHTML288ddeee8d65f4bf3706a69a92089cf611% %MINIFYHTML288ddeee8d65f4bf3706a69a92089cf612%

The virus, first detected in Wuhan of China and for which there is no vaccine yet, has caused worldwide concerns, as governments close borders with affected countries and prohibit entry or subject travelers from outbreak areas at long quarantines. This despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) advises against such travel restrictions.

In the midst of interruptions, companies are canceling major conferences and global sports organizations are canceling, postponing or relocating key tournaments.

Meanwhile, international airlines continue to stop flights to the most affected areas, including China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Should I cancel or postpone your travel plans?

It depends, say public health experts.

WHO recommends that elderly travelers and those with underlying health problems delay or avoid traveling to areas that are experiencing the continuous transmission of COVID-19. This is because the disease, although it is mild in approximately 80 percent of cases, can be fatal for people over 65 or who have chronic diseases.

The list of countries experiencing local transmissions is updated daily by WHO. In Asia, it currently includes China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

The European countries on the list are Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Greece and Romania. The list includes three countries in the Middle East: Iran, United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

In the Americas, the United States, Canada and Ecuador have reported the transmission of infections by COVID-19.

Only one African country is on the list: Algeria.

Australia in the Oceania region is also on the list.

Governments have also issued their own travel warnings. But this varies from one country to another.

For example, the British Foreign Ministry advises against all trips, except essential ones, to mainland China, two cities in South Korea and the 11 cities in northern Italy that have been blocked. The US travel advice UU. It is broader, and travelers are told to avoid all of mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran unless absolutely necessary.

What other factors are at stake?

If you decide to travel, even if it's destinations without important cases, you should consider your own risk factors and the quality of medical care available in the region you will go to if you get sick, he says Crystal Watson, principal investigator of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

Another factor to consider is that you can get caught in quarantine if an outbreak occurs.

"Travelers should be aware that this is a possibility, they may be stuck somewhere for an extended period of time and should plan for that," she says.

"Once this virus is recognized in more places, travel restrictions will have less impact, so countries may eventually stop implementing it. But I think there will be a significantly greater disruption in the coming weeks and months."

Travelers may also find themselves with less reason to venture away from home, as dozens of tourist attractions were closed and major events were suspended, from the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy places in Saudi Arabia and the BTS pop group tour of Korea's South.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is also asking tourists to reconsider any cruise trip to or within Asia, saying that passengers have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

That follows a major outbreak of coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan in February. At least 706 infections and six deaths were reported on the ship, which led several countries to reject other cruises, even those without confirmed cases.

Another factor to consider is that your flight plans may be affected because other passengers are choosing not to travel. Even in areas without major outbreaks, a large number of cancellations and no-showings by customers have led airlines to ground flights and disrupting tens of thousands of passengers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Monday that many airlines are reporting 50 percent of "no show,quot; in various markets, and traffic has plummeted on major Asian routes.

Meanwhile, if you want to cancel an existing flight or a hotel reservation, you may have to pay the cost. But more and more travel companies show flexibility, according to Jonathan Smith, spokesman for ABTA, a British trade association for travel agents and tourism companies.

"If they choose not to travel, they will be subject to the standard terms and conditions of their travel provider and that will mean, in most cases, cancellation fees," says Smith. "What we are seeing is that travel providers have shown in some cases a certain degree of flexibility with their customers, so our advice would be for travelers to talk to their travel provider."

A small number of airlines, such as American Airlines and Jetblue in the US UU., Have agreed to exempt cancellation fees for new reservations.

The TravelInsurance.com travel insurance comparison site recommends that people who book flights opt for the most expensive "cancel for any reason,quot; coverage, since standard travel insurance will not cover cancellations made by travelers due to fears about the destination, which includes the spread of coronavirus.

How can you protect yourself if you travel?

If you continue with your travel plans, WHO has a series of recommendations to reduce the risk of infection. They include washing your hands frequently, covering your nose and mouth when you cough, and avoiding close contact with people who have symptoms.

If you show symptoms of illness during the trip, such as fever, cough, or breathing difficulties, WHO recommends that you contact your local health providers by phone and inform them of your travel history.

Travelers should regularly carry and use hand sanitizer while keeping a distance of two meters from others whenever possible, says Bharat Pankhania, disease control expert at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

"(One way to reduce the risk) is to know how the infection spreads and how they can protect themselves. For example, by maintaining their own personal protection zones while traveling," he says.

"The second is to arm themselves with information from the particular country they travel to. By joining these two elements, most people would be well protected and protected."