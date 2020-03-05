Everything Kylie Jenner has achieved since she became a billionaire

Kylie Jenner Just keep making those money movements.
It's only been a year since Kardashian-Jenner's younger sister and founder of Kylie Cosmetics was announced by Forbes as the youngest billionaire in the world who made herself, having lifted her company from her humble beginnings of lip kit to a full-blown empire thanks, in part, to a distribution agreement with the major retailer of Ulta beauty, increasing revenue for the company already hugely profitable It is estimated that nine percent.
"I appeared in some stores, I did my usual social networks, I did what I usually do, and it just worked," the tycoon told the publication at the time. "I didn't expect anything. I didn't foresee the future. But (recognition) feels really good. That's a good pat on the back."
While it would have been completely understandable to take that slap on the back as a sign to sit back, relax and enjoy the glory, demons, it is what we, the lesser mortals, would have done, Kylie has spent the last year just taking himself same. at even greater heights. Here is everything he has achieved since he was crowned the youngest billionaire in the world.
First fragrance: When making his first foray into the world of fragrances, Kylie partnered with his older sister. Kim Kardashian West for a collaboration with KKW Fragrance. Initially planned for a fall in April, the capsule collection was officially launched at the end of August and contained three different scents, each of which played with the lip kits on which Kylie built her empire. With bottles shaped like a pair of lips, customers can choose between Red Lips (an opulent white floral scent), Pink Lips (a coconut scent of solar flora) and Naked Lips (a scent of amber musk and vanilla) .
Deep skin: After conquering the world of cosmetics, Kylie made skin care her next mission and announced Kylie Skin, which was launched with six products, including facial washes, scrubs, moisturizers, an eye cream and more, the 22 of May. and Kylie Skin was something I dreamed shortly after Kylie Cosmetics. I've been working on this for what seems like a lifetime, so I can't believe I'm finally announcing! "She wrote on Instagram. The Kylie Skin Set, which contained the six products for $ 125, sold out before it was available.
Balmain Link: In September, Kylie announced that she had collaborated on a makeup collection with someone outside the family's intimate circle for the first time by joining the Balmain fashion house to serve as an artistic makeup director for her spring 2020 parade at Week of Paris Fashion. while launching a capsule collection that will be sold exclusively on the Kylie Cosmetics website, conceived with its creative director Olivier Rousteing, who dressed her and her sisters at the 2016 Met Gala.
"We work together and select colors for all products and design the packaging. We knew we wanted to launch it the same day we do the fashion show, so all day it is about the show and the collaboration," he said. WWD of the association. Unfortunately, he could not be present in Paris for the show since a hospitalization for flu-like symptoms prevented him from traveling.
Queen Meme After uploading a video tour of his Kylie Cosmetics office in October, Kylie went viral when a clip of her singing to her daughter Stormi Webster awake with the now iconic "get up and shine,quot;, he launched countless memes and got star covers like Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Y Ariana Grande. In a few days, #RiseAndShine became the fastest hashtag in TikTok's history to reach one billion visits. By knowing a good business opportunity when you see it, merchandise dedicated to the meme was quickly available at KylieShop.
Kashing In: In November, it was announced that Kylie had sold a majority stake in her empire to Coty Inc., home to dozens of beauty brands, including CoverGirl and OPI, for $ 600 million. The "long-term strategic partnership,quot; gave Coty 51 percent ownership, focusing on global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. "I am excited to partner with Coty to continue reaching more Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin fans worldwide," he said when the deal was announced. "I hope to continue the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers expect and commit to my fans in social networks. This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while developing brand in a international power of beauty. "
Family Matter: Two days after 2020, Kylie Cosmetics announced her latest collaboration, she is with no less than her almost two-year-old daughter, Stormi. Released on February 1, also known as Stormi's birthday, the collection included three mini lip kits, a mini eyeshadow palette, a high-gloss mini set and a pressed powder brush, all in a lovely packaging with butterfly print "I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I discovered I was pregnant," he wrote on Instagram when he announced the collaboration. "A complete collection … dedicated to my beautiful daughter,quot;.
Future plans: In mid-January, Kylie gave fans a clue that she could be planning great things for the future when E! News confirmed that it had submitted documents to mark the phrases "Kylie Con,quot;, "Kylie Kon,quot; and "Kylie Museum,quot;, seeking to use them in clothing and accessories for adults and children, as well as consultation services related to beauty, classes, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes. Could a fan convention be in process? It sure sounds like this. Stay tuned.
All those achievements in a year and yet something tells us that it is just beginning.
