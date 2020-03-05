Evelyn Lozada on the fief of Carl Crawford with the stallion Megan Thee: "Keep me out of this !!"

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada does not want to be part of the feud between her ex-fiance, Carl Crawford, and Megan Thee Stallion, and says she wants to be kept out of the way.

A fan asked Evelyn about the problem between the head of 1501 Certified Entertainment and Meg, Evelyn simply replied: "Did you ask any of his other BM & # 39; s this? #KeepMeOutOfIt,quot;

Megan requested a temporary restraining order after 1501 tried to block it so it wouldn't publish any new music. A judge granted his order, which expires after two weeks, but Crawford returned to court to request that a judge confirm his ban to prevent him from releasing his new album, Suga, this Friday.

Meg says that since he has been with the label, which has been over five years, he has only been paid $ 15,000. Crawford denies this claim.

"How did they pay you $ 15,000? As soon as we signed with 300, I wrote you a check for $ 50,000, and it's signed with your name on the check. We can show you the proof. That's another thing: I got all my receipts. You know it. I got all the receipts We gave him a $ 10,000 advance when we first signed it and gave it to his mother I don't know what happened [with that] 300 gave us a $ 200,000 check the first time he signed it. I gave $ 50,000. I didn't have to give him that. That was mine at the time, "he explained to Billboard.

"And we never said,quot; no "one day in our lives. He just got into real hatred or whatever and just didn't want me close. How can I be mean to you? I was never close to you. I didn't do anything. You saw me ".