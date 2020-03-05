EU commission reveals climate law amid criticism

BRUSSELS – Amid the fierce criticism of environmental activists, the European Commission on Wednesday revealed plans for its first climate law, which will act as the basis of the European Union's goal of neutralizing the climate of the 27-country bloc by 2050.

Under its Green Deal agenda, the EU executive arm wants to legislate to make its ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century is irreversible and legally binding for all member states.

"This climate law will set in stone the position of Europe as a climate leader on the global stage," said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In order to establish the 2050 objective, the European Commission proposes a mechanism to regularly increase the EU emission reduction target over the next three decades. However, there is no plan to increase the overall emissions target of the block by 2030.

This particular point has been criticized by climate activists, who claim that delaying the updated target for 2030 is detrimental to the credibility of the bloc in the fight against climate change.

The commission only said it would present a "responsible,quot; plan for September on how to raise its current target by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gases by 40% from 1990 levels to "at least 50% and towards 55%" .

The Greenpeace environmental group expressed concern that EU governments "will find it extremely difficult to agree on a new objective,quot; before the next round of UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

A dozen member states have also expressed concern and have asked the commission to set an objective by 2030 "as soon as possible and by June 2020 at the latest to advance discussions in a timely manner."

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who attended Wednesday's climate discussions with EU commissioners, rejected the proposed law.

In an open letter, 34 youth climate activists, including Thunberg, stressed that instead of setting long-term goals, the EU should focus on carbon dioxide emissions at this time if the world meets the commitments made five years ago in Paris weather. summit.

Thunberg and his colleagues in the youth climate movement have been pressing governments to focus on the so-called CO2 budgets: the amount of CO2 that can be emitted to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), and ideally no more than 1.5 C at the end of the century.

But scientists say countries will lose both goals by a wide margin unless drastic measures are taken to begin reducing greenhouse gas emissions this year. The European Center for Medium Range Meteorological Forecasts said on Wednesday that Europe had "the warmest January recorded, approximately 0.2 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest January in 2007, and 3.1 C warmer than the average January in the 1981 period -2010. Average temperatures were especially high in large parts of northeastern Europe, in some areas more than 6 ° C above the January 1981-2010 average. "

Greenpeace also insists that a 55% reduction target by 2030 is insufficient to limit global warming to 2 C. The WWF environmental group recommends a cut of at least 65% and urges the EU to ban subsidies and tax exemptions for fossil fuel industries, as well as establishing an independent scientific body to oversee EU climate change plans.

The green members of the European Parliament accused von der Leyen of giving up his claim to lead the global climate debate.

"In front of Greta, he is breaking his promise to present ambitious climate goals by 2030," said green legislator Michael Bloss.

In order to establish a common trajectory and impose revised objectives on the Member States every five years from 2023, the commission plans to adopt legally binding legislation that can enter into force if the European Parliament and the European Council, the EU body which represents governments, they have no objections.

That mechanism could generate concern among EU nations that rely on fossil fuels, which need to readjust their economies to achieve the 2050 goal agreed last year by all EU members, except Poland.

To finance the climate transition, the EU plans to dedicate a quarter of its budget to addressing climate change and work to mobilize 1 billion euros ($ 1.1 billion) in investments over the next 10 years. The financial plan includes a mechanism designed to help regions that would be most economically affected by the transition to cleaner industries.

Von der Leyen added that the commission began work on the development of a "carbon frontier adjustment mechanism,quot; aimed at avoiding a situation where EU countries reduce emissions as part of their ambition to make the continent be carbon neutral by 2050, but at the same time import CO2 embedded in goods

French President Emmanuel Macron has been promoting the idea of ​​a carbon tax at the borders of the block for countries that did not subscribe to the 2015 Paris agreement and do not regulate CO2 emissions as strictly as the EU does.

