Eric Dier: Tim Sherwood shocked by Tottenham's midfielder storm & # 39; kind & # 39; in the crowd | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf29b4e103d8da022e33e7cf886cae42e11% %MINIFYHTMLf29b4e103d8da022e33e7cf886cae42e12%







Tim Sherwood says he is surprised that Eric Dier, "kind,quot;, broke into Tottenham's posts to face a follower, but refused to criticize him and asked for a limit on fan criticism.

%MINIFYHTMLf29b4e103d8da022e33e7cf886cae42e13% %MINIFYHTMLf29b4e103d8da022e33e7cf886cae42e14%

%MINIFYHTMLf29b4e103d8da022e33e7cf886cae42e15% %MINIFYHTMLf29b4e103d8da022e33e7cf886cae42e16%

The Spurs midfielder, Dier, could face the action of the AF after being involved in a melee fight with fans while trying to reach a particular one who, it is claimed, insulted his younger brother.

Former Tottenham player and manager Sherwood believes he must have been serious for Dier, who joined the club after Sherwood was fired in 2014, doing what he did and fans should think twice before abusing players. .

0:29 Eric Dier faces a fan after Tottenham's defeat in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Norwich (Photos: Twitter @ JSelby123 and @SBergwijn_) Eric Dier faces a fan after Tottenham's defeat in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Norwich (Photos: Twitter @ JSelby123 and @SBergwijn_)

"I was surprised because he's a kind guy, Eric," Sherwood said. Sky sports news. "But something serious happened there. Something activated it: he pressed the button. We all have that button. Some are more attractive than others."

"Unfortunately, if something is said out of turn, you get angry, and José said it himself; we have to be professional, bite our lips, not go there, but sometimes it happens."

"I'm not going to sit here and criticize Eric Dier. Obviously, something serious has happened there for him to enter the crowd, walk 10 chairs and confront the guy he was very upset with."

"I bet the guy was sweating when he saw 6-inch and 5-inch Eric Dier marching toward him. These guys are very strong and powerful. If he were on the street, that guy wouldn't criticize him, right?

3:48 Tottenham head coach José Mourinho says Dier was wrong to face a fan, but he understands why he did it. Tottenham head coach José Mourinho says Dier was wrong to face a fan, but he understands why he did it.

"Just because he is on the soccer field, he is doing everything possible for the club, things are not going well, frustrations overflow, we have to keep going. Eric is also upset that he has been knocked out." The FA Cup.

"Fans pay their money, but it doesn't give them the right to say what they want and totally criticize the players. There is a limit. There is a line that must be drawn."

Sherwood was speaking while he was being charged at the Blackburn Rovers Hall of Fame event, after having captained the Premier League title in 1995.

"It is a fantastic honor for me and my family," he said. "I can't believe it's been 25 years, but it was a fantastic achievement for the club and for my staff."

"No one can take that medal away from me and I will treasure it for the rest of my life."