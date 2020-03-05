Erdogan and Putin announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow meeting | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML0a316fda0cc9602d66ff01d0ecef806311% %MINIFYHTML0a316fda0cc9602d66ff01d0ecef806312%

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Russian counterpart. Vladimir Putin announced a military ceasefire in Idlib that will begin at midnight on Thursday, after a meeting in Moscow that lasted six hours.

Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria, has witnessed increased violence and bloodshed since last December, the beginning of a Syrian offensive backed by Russia to regain control over the region, which resulted in Turkey sending thousands of troops to the province to repel the Syrian army. .

"At 00.01 tonight, as from midnight, the ceasefire will be established," Erdogan told reporters in Moscow.

Erdogan added that Turkey will not "remain silent,quot; in the face of attacks by Syrian government forces, and warned that Ankara would retaliate against any assault with full force.

For his part, Putin said that Russia did not always agree with its Turkish partners, but expressed the hope that the agreement will put an end to civil suffering and help contain a humanitarian crisis.

Since last December, more than 300 civilians, including more than 100 children, have been killed in Idlib, while almost one million Syrians have been internally displaced to the border with Turkey, which the United Nations described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the Nine years of Syria. civil war.

Most have struggled to find suitable shelters, and many families are forced to camp outdoors.

Until the last crisis, Putin and Erdogan had managed to coordinate their interests in Syria even though Moscow backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara supported opposition forces.

Turkey and Russia also agreed on Thursday to establish a safe corridor along a key east-west road in Idlib of Syria and conduct joint patrols as of March 15.

In a joint statement read by the foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia, the two sides said the safe corridor would extend 6 km (3.7 miles) to the north and 6 km south of the M4 motorway.

They said their defense ministers would agree the corridor's parameters within a week.

The joint patrols will begin along the M4 from the Trumba settlement, west of the strategic city of Saraqeb, and will extend to the settlement of Ain al Havr, according to the statement.

Erdogan, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after their joint press conference after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, on March 5, 2020 (Sefa Karacan / Anadolu)

Syria, al-Assad, who interviewed Russian state news channel Russia 24 on Thursday, accused Turkey's president of "supporting terrorists."

"Erdogan cannot tell the Turks why he is sending his army to fight in Syria and why they are killing their soldiers there because the problem has nothing to do with Turkish interests but with the ideology of their Muslim Brotherhood," said al-Assad.

"The Syrian people, as we have witnessed mainly in the army, have the legendary ability to sacrifice. The fact that our friends Russia and Iran have supported us has played an essential role in our resilience."

On Thursday, Putin offered his condolences to Erdogan for Turkish losses in a Syrian air attack, but said there were also fatalities among Syrian forces.

Another Turkish soldier died in an attack on Idlib on Thursday, raising the number of Turkish soldiers killed from the beginning of February to 59.

After Turkey shot down several Syrian planes, Moscow warned Ankara that his plane would not be safe if they entered Syrian airspace, a veiled threat to attack Russian military assets in Syria.

Opposition activists in Idlib blamed Russian planes for an attack on Thursday against a village controlled by the rebels, who said they killed at least 15 people, including children, and wounded several others.

The Russian army did not immediately comment on the claim, but has flatly denied similar previous claims insisting that it has not been directed to residential areas.

Despite Thursday's progress, hopes for peace among some Syrians remain low.

Raja Androon, a 65-year-old Syrian from Idlib whose two sons were killed by Syrian government forces, now lives in Antakya, southern Turkey.

"The talks may result in less fighting, but I am not holding my breath for the Syrian regime to leave Idlib," he told Al Jazeera. "I hope that Idlib submits to an autonomous government and does not fall under the control of Assad."

According to the White Helmets, 612 Syrian civilians have been killed by government forces and their allies since the beginning of this year.

With reports by Linah Alsaafin in Antakya.