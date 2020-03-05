Enrique Iglesias reveals his baby's name and Anna Kournikova's name

Welcome to the world, honey Mary!
Enrique Iglesias revealed the name of his and anna Kournikovanewborn daughter in a recent interview with Persons. The Latin pop star said they will also call her Masha, who is Mary in Russian.
Only a few weeks ago, Enrique and Anna announced the birth of their third child. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020,quot;, the couple has long captioned a photo taken shortly after Mary's arrival in the world. The birth of their little girl came just over two years after Enrique and Anna became first-time parents of twins. Nicholas Y Lucy.
ME! Recently, News spoke with the interpreter of "Dancing,quot; about whether or not fatherhood has played a role in his booming musical career. "Obviously you write and think about them many times, but I don't think my music has changed so much since the birth of my children," he shared with us.
A thing that have changed, of course, is the number of people under Enrique's roof. He said Persons To his surprise, taking a brother home with Nicholas and Lucy was "no problem."
"They really love it," he described. "There is a difference of two years, so I was a little scared. I thought, & # 39; How are they going to react? & # 39; And I have two dogs, so my house is chaotic. When we returned home with Masha, I thought: "How will everyone react?"
