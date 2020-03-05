Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin reflect on tours as parents

Ricky Martin He is really living the crazy life now that he is the father of four children.
On Wednesday, the singer and fellow performer of "She Bangs,quot; Enrique Iglesias announced that they will be heading to their first co-head tour in North America, produced by Live Nation and will begin on September 5 with a special guest, Sebastian Yatra– simultaneously adding a new musical chapter to their friendship of decades.
As you remembered in an interview with E! Erin LimThey met in 1995 in Mexico City and have become known names since then.
"I love his music. I am a big fan," Iglesias said of his touring partner. "I've seen him several times live and he's an amazing artist, so being able to do this tour together I think it's a dream come true."
Now in 2020, they are not only award-winning stars, but also famous parents. While Martin and her husband Jwan Yosef he welcomed his fourth son, a baby named Renn Martin-YosefIn October, Iglesias became the father of three in January. Coincidentally, both are parents of twins.
And, while Iglesias is "just beginning,quot; and hasn't taken his children to the road even since they are still babies, Martin's twin children are 11 years old and familiar with life on the move.
EUGENE GARCIA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
However, as the American Crime Story Star put it: "Now it takes a minute to work in logistics."
"It's hard. You have to think of four additional people who come with you everywhere and in car seats, luggage and luggage," he explained. "It's a lot, but it's fine … My kids love being on the road."
As for their music, the children of Iglesias have not taken over completely.
"You obviously write and think about them many times, but I don't think my music has changed so much since the birth of my children," he said.
Watch the interview in the video above and, if you are interested in watching this megawatt duo live, tickets for your tour will go on sale to the general public on March 12.
