Elizabeth Warren retires from the United States presidential race | USA news

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified the progressives with her "plan for everything,quot; and her strong message of economic populism, left the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, according to a person familiar with her plans. The departure came days after the first favorite could not win a single Super Tuesday status, not even his own.

The person was not authorized to talk about Warren's intentions and spoke to the Associated Press news agency on condition of anonymity.

Warren's departure extinguished hopes that the Democrats would try again to put a woman against President Donald Trump.

For much of last year, the Massachusetts Senator campaign had all the success markers, robust survey numbers, an impressive fundraiser and an expanding political infrastructure that had personnel across the country. However, she was expelled by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable voter base that he needed to move forward.

Warren never finished higher than the third in the first four states and was defeated on Super Tuesday, not winning any of the 14 states that voted and placing a shameful third in Massachusetts, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders.

Her departure from the race after the departure of Senator Amy Klobuchar leaves the Democratic camp with only one candidate: the representative of Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard, who has gathered only one delegate for the nomination. It was an unexpected turn for a party that had used women's votes and energy to regain control of the House, mainly with candidates, only two years ago.

Warren, 70, began his White House survey near the back of an incredibly crowded field, used unstable political dexterity to achieve favorite status in the fall, then saw his support evaporating almost as quickly .