Elizabeth Warren reflected emotionally on voting for herself for president

Senator Elizabeth Warren suffocated a little on Thursday afternoon after suspending her Democratic presidential campaign, when asked how she had been voting for herself earlier this week. During a press conference in front of his home in Cambridge, the Massachusetts senator described the moment almost as a scene from "The Wizard of Oz."

"I stood in that voting booth and saw my name on the ballot and thought," Wow, boy, you're not in Oklahoma anymore, "Warren said.

From the Cambridge voting booth, his mind returned to his family in Oklahoma, including his parents, who died in the 1990s.

"It really was a moment to think about how my mother and father would feel, if they were still here," Warren said, adding that he had received a long email from his nephew, an enthusiastic supporter who still lives in Oklahoma, about how "proud,quot; he and his father were of his campaign and Your plans to vote.

Warren's three brothers still live in Oklahoma. And how Self-described Okie, Warren often spoke in the campaign about his family's time "on the irregular edge of the middle class."

"At that time, standing in the cabin, I missed my mom and dad," he added.

The 70-year-old senator said Thursday that only 10 years ago she was still a professor "a few blocks from here,quot; at Harvard Law School, "talking about what's broken in the United States and ideas on how to fix it. "

"And almost nobody wanted to hear it," he said.

Warren said his presidential candidacy had given him the opportunity to talk to "millions,quot; of people and, as he said during a phone call to staff earlier in the day, he said his campaign had affected the substance of the national conversation, amplifying ideas. such as an estate tax, universal childcare, student loan forgiveness and increased Social Security benefits.

"Those are events that change people's lives, and we can actually do this," Warren said.

Even if it is, now it seems that it will not be with her as president. Warren dropped out of elementary school after a performance worse than expected in the Super Tuesday primary elections. Through 18 state competitions, he failed to finish better than the third, even in his home state of Massachusetts. And although Warren said he had no plans to immediately back Senator Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden, he said he would continue fighting for his political agenda.

"However, we talk about this, there is still a billion and a half dollars of outstanding student loan debt; there are still tens of millions of people across the country, who have a bad medical diagnosis and are financially upside down; there are still moms and parents across the country who cannot finish their education, cannot accept jobs, because they cannot find access to decent child care they can afford, ”said Warren.

"I had to think a lot about where is the best place to keep fighting in those fights, because those problems don't disappear when I'm here in front of you," he added. "Those problems continue."