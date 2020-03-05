Elizabeth Warren is the last candidate to finish her presidential campaign

Things are starting to get to the point, and Elizabeth Warren is the last presidential candidate to suspend her campaign. The announcement came Thursday morning two days after the results of Super Tuesday.

Warren first broke the news to his campaign staff in a call where she said, "What we have done, and the ideas we have thrown into the world, the way we have fought this fight, the relationships we have built, will be carried out, will continue for the rest of these elections, and the next, and the that follows after that. "

She continued: “We have shown that it is possible to build a grassroots movement that is accountable to supporters and activists and not to wealthy donors, and that does so quickly enough for a new candidate to build a viable campaign. Never again can anyone say that the only way a newcomer can have the opportunity to be a plausible candidate is to take money from corporate executives and billionaires. That is done. "

According to NBC News, Warren said he would not support another candidate immediately.

She spoke with journalists outside her home and said: “I will not run for president in 2020, but I guarantee that I will remain in the fight. One of the hardest parts of all this is all those great promises and all those girls who will have to wait four more years. "

Like us previously Michael Bloomberg reportedly also retired from the race and supported Joe Biden after taking the lead after Super Tuesday.

Our work continues, the fight continues and big dreams never die. From the bottom of my heart, thanks. https://t.co/28kyKe777L – Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 5, 2020

