Eliza Reign calls the future once again on social media: "Have you ever been so desperate not to care for your seed?"

Whew Chile, the ongoing saga between Future and its supposed 8th Baby mom Eliza Reign absolutely refuses to die soon. The two have been coming and going for several months for her alleged fatherhood of her daughter, and now she has decided to call him again for not caring for her son.

At this point, it seems that with each advance in their ongoing paternity lawsuit, Future and the supposed baby mom Eliza Reign back dozens of steps.

Following recent reports that Eliza wants a judge to punish Future for fraud because she told a judge and the media that she was completely bankrupt, unemployed and couldn't pay her legal fees, she comes to him even more for courtesy of social networks.

If you've been following the drama that surrounds these two for long enough, then you know that Eliza never hesitates to drag Future on social media and did exactly that with this post:

"Have you ever been so desperate not to care for your seed that you try to lock your baby?" Although she is literally the only person who keeps the child you are already abandoning. #AskingForAFriend "

Of course, Eliza refers to Future, according to reports, which tells the authorities that she is harassing and harassing him on social media, as well as in person. Those claims were not proven and, as a result, Eliza has not been arrested.

However, things between the two could finally see some resolution because at the end of last month, according to reports, Future was ordered to perform a paternity test to finally put an end to the issue of begetting Eliza's daughter.

Roommates, what do you think about this?