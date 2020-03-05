Elisabeth Moss reacts to Tom Cruise's engagement rumors: she was actually confused

%MINIFYHTMLfc88dc0bfc4c017cc3559995d531f82311% %MINIFYHTMLfc88dc0bfc4c017cc3559995d531f82312%

The star of & # 39; The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale & # 39; is asked Share your thoughts on the sensational reports of your secret romance with the actor of & # 39; Top Gun & # 39; during an appearance on & # 39; Watch What Happens Live & # 39 ;.

Elisabeth Moss She was left "confused" by friends asking if she was secretly engaged or married to Tom cruise after they read sensational reports of a romance.

In recent years, several American tabloids have published stories that link the stars, who practice Scientology.

During an appearance on "Watch what happens live"host Andy Cohen he asked Elisabeth about the rumors and "The invisible man"Star revealed that they are not true and that they have become a joke among their friends.

"Actually I was confused and I also received mainly messages from people who said: & # 39; I didn't know, why didn't you tell me (about marrying Tom)? & # 39; And only confusion from my friends, but mainly mocking because they obviously knew it wasn't true, "he explained.

Elisabeth was even more surprised when she saw what was supposedly a picture of her and Tom together, since she could say it wasn't her.

"I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines, and I thought, & # 39; I've never had that haircut & # 39;" he explained. "Like, it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I said: & # 39; I had never combed my hair like that & # 39 ;.

Elisabeth married the actor and the comedian. Fred Armisen in 2009, but they separated after less than a year of marriage and divorced in 2011.