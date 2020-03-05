Egypt reopens its oldest pyramid after 14 years of restoration | News

Egypt reopened on Thursday the stepped pyramid of Djoser, the first pyramid built, after a 14-year restoration that cost almost $ 6.6 million.

The pyramid, a UNESCO world heritage site, was built 4,700 years ago during the era of Pharaoh Djoser, one of the kings of the third dynasty of ancient Egypt.

After decades of abandonment and the risk of collapse, the Egyptian government began an ambitious project to restore its splendor in 2006.

"We completed the restoration … of the first and oldest pyramid in Egypt, that of King Djoser, the founder of the Old Kingdom," the Minister of Antiquities and Tourism, Khaled el-Enany, said on Thursday.

It is "the first building in the world made entirely of stone," Enany added.

The structure was designed by Imhotep, described by some as the world's first architect.

"We are amazed at how he was able to create this structure, which has remained standing for 4,700 years," Anani said.

Restoration work was halted in 2011 after the popular uprising in Egypt that overthrew President Hosni Mubarak, but resumed at the end of 2013.

The stepped pyramid of Djoser, the first large-scale stone construction in history and the largest pyramidal funerary complex, is located at the archaeological site of Saqqara, west of Cairo.

The 60-meter-high pyramid consists of six steps stacked on a burial tomb 28 meters deep and seven meters wide.

The reopening of Thursday was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, as well as foreign ambassadors.

"We are working hard to build a new Egypt … and the restoration of our heritage is one of our top priorities," Madbouli said.

The project saw efforts to prevent the collapse of the pyramid and external and internal restoration work, including the paths that lead to the pyramid and the internal corridors that lead to the burial chamber.

The experts also restored the sarcophagus of King Djoser inside the pyramid and the walls of the tomb of the funeral well.

Egypt has promoted an avalanche of archaeological finds in recent years, hoping to boost its vital tourism sector, which has suffered multiple shocks since the 2011 uprising.

Last year, authorities revealed a 4,500-year-old cemetery near the Giza pyramids full of colorful wooden coffins and limestone statues.