Eden Hazard: Real Madrid striker undergoes ankle surgery in the United States | Soccer news





Eden Hazard hopes to return to action in time for Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign

Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard was successfully operated on Thursday on his right ankle in the United States.

%MINIFYHTMLead19e0186bbe8f4af7c3c162c40486b11% %MINIFYHTMLead19e0186bbe8f4af7c3c162c40486b12%

Real Madrid said team doctors oversaw the operation in Dallas to repair a fracture in his fibula.

Hazard will now be under observation until he has everything clear to begin his rehabilitation process, the Spanish club said.

The Belgian star suffered a fracture in his right fibula in the 1-0 defeat of La Liga against Levante on February 22.

Belgium manager Roberto Martínez said he hopes Hazard is fit for Euro 2020

Hazard, who joined the Chelsea Real for £ 88.5 million last summer, has suffered a difficult first season in Spain, scoring only once in 15 appearances, met Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic after reaching the United States.

He is expected to return to the Spanish capital in the coming days to continue his recovery.

He will try to get back in shape before the European Championship this summer, where he is expected to be the captain of Belgium.