Eddie Jones aims for England's revenge on Wales in Six Nations | Rugby Union News

Jones on Wales: "They passed the ball a little lower Wayne Pivac, but there is no big change. They are still a very good team. They were semifinalists in the World Cup and to get that far, you have to be a good team,quot;





England head coach Eddie Jones is using revenge as motivation for Saturday's game with Wales

%MINIFYHTML01a38c9da786462a0dc1f2ce422043d511% %MINIFYHTML01a38c9da786462a0dc1f2ce422043d512%

Eddie Jones admits that England will be motivated by revenge when they face Wales in a Six Nations clash they must win to stay in the title race.

The preparation for Saturday's game at Twickenham may have been overshadowed by the announcement that England's last game against Italy in Rome has been postponed.

But Jones's focus remains on Wales, as the Australian made two changes to Twickenham's clash on Saturday after naming Anthony Watson on the right wing instead of Jonathan Joseph and covering Sam Underhill's head injury at Choose Mark Wilson at the opening.

Italy vs England games of six nations of men and women outside The six-nation England games of men and women against Italy have been officially confirmed as postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

A year ago, England was advancing towards the Grand Slam while following emphatic victories over Ireland and France by building a 10-3 half-time advantage at Cardiff that became a 21-13 loss.

Wales became crowned champion and the reverse at the Stadium of the Principality still annoys England before Wayne Pivac's first visit to Twickenham since he replaced Warren Gatland as head coach in November.

"You have to remember that they beat us last year, so we owe them one," Jones said.

"They lost two games in a row. They have a new coach and will want to make a statement on Saturday."

3:26 Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains when the Six Nations games postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus could be reorganized to Sky Sports News reporter James Cole explains when the Six Nations games postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus could be reorganized to

"Traditionally, our games are very close, so they will come with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy. Their two veterans Ken Owens and Alun Wyn Jones will lead the way and be a hard team to beat."

"They passed the ball a little lower under Wayne Pivac, but there is no big change at the moment."

"They are still a very good team. They were semifinalists in the World Cup and to get this far you have to be a good team."

"These three games in the Six Nations are the best for England: Scotland, Ireland and Wales. They are traditional, difficult and mean a lot to all countries."

Mark Wilson enters the back row of England in Twickenham

Watson and Wilson will make their first appearances in England since the World Cup final.

Watson was due to begin the opening of the Six Nations against France, but he was forced to retire after the recurrence of a calf injury he suffered for the first time at the club for Bath in early January.

Despite having only had one exit for Sale since recovering from knee surgery, Wilson stands directly in the back row and is preferred ahead of Lewis Ludlam, who was lost on the bench when Jones once again opts by a division of six and two between front and back.

"Anthony trained very well. We haven't seen him much, but he has come back and is completely fit and ready," Jones added.

"Mark had a difficult route. It was great for us during the World Cup. He is an excellent team."

"He had to undergo a knee operation and rehabilitation, but he came back, is fit and full of beans and has added a lot of energy to the team."