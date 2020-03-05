Dunkin ’Donuts giving away free donuts every Friday in March

# Roommates, as we know, the only thing better than food is free food, and Dunkin 'Donuts is stepping up to make sure they enjoy the gift offered by the popular fast-food breakfast chain. Throughout the month of March, Dunkin is giving away free donuts, yes, completely free!

Now that Wendy's officially re-entered the fast-food breakfast area to face rivals such as McDonald's, Burger King and Chick-fil-A, Dunkin 'Donuts has a plan for customers to try sweet breakfast products on your menu @ CBS46 reports that Dunkin & # 39; gives away a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage every Friday in March.

To redeem the deal, all customers must do is place an order directly through the Dunkin app, which is only available in the United States, and then they can go to any local Dunkin to receive their donut. This is the second round of restaurant news, since at the end of last month the company announced that it would now be selling bacon for customers to try.

The free donut promotion is part of Dunkin's rewards program, known as DD Perks, which gives customers points for purchases that can be redeemed for free drinks … and now donuts. The program is an important focal point for the company 2020, as it translates into brand loyalty and return customers.

Dunkin Vice President Stephanie Lilak said the brand will be "very aggressive,quot; from now on to increase membership with new promotions and Free Donut Friday is just the beginning. In addition, the company has had recent success with its plant-based menu items such as the Beyond Sausage Sandwich.

Roommates, what do you think about this?