Drake called "messy" for dating close friends Melyssa Ford and Toccara Jones at the same time

The creator of hits & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; it's called & # 39; messy & # 39; and & # 39; gloomy & # 39; for almost ruining the friendship between the video slut Melyssa Ford and the former student of & # 39; ANTM & # 39; Touch Jones.

Duck once almost destroyed the friendship between video vixen Melyssa Ford Y "America's next top model"alum Touch Jones. The Canadian rapper dated the two women at the same time even though the public knew they were close friends.

"For me, I thought, & # 39; Wow, you really bit more than you could chew & # 39; because I mean, you have Toccara and then you have me. What I'm trying to say here is that the two of us are each one seven-course meal. So, greedy, glutton, m * thaf ** ka, "Melyssa said in her podcast.

"And it wasn't a secret that we were friends. That was what got me," he added before criticizing the hit maker of "Hotline Bling," "You didn't date girlfriends. Don't be messy."

Toccara realized they were seeing the same guy after Melyssa told Toccara about his new love interest. "The way that was," he recalled. "While he tells me about his new situation, I'm getting ready to go meet this guy. He's at my house, in my room. He tells me about … and he ate me so badly."

It is not the first time they get caught in a love triangle. Then, while Toccara admitted that she was taken by surprise, she learned her lessons. "So I said, let me handle this differently," he said. "So I went to see him and then I told him."

Melyssa remembered his reaction when Toccara said: "I said: & # 39; Let yourself go." "She explained:" I just want to say this, that there was no way I would lose my friend with this boy, no matter who the hell he was. I was not losing my girlfriend. "

Toccara agreed. Calling the situation "bleak," he said, "we have to stand together and support each other. We are not going to fight for any man."

Despite their mistake, the two women still praised Drake. "He's a good guy," Melyssa said. Toccara intervened: "Everyone loves Drake."