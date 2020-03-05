Donny Marshall at the CAA Tournament: "For the elderly in that Hofstra team, nothing is more important than erasing the bad feelings of last year,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6fd1b4211d92e40832a59738c0573aad11% %MINIFYHTML6fd1b4211d92e40832a59738c0573aad12%

Although the "Conference Championship Week,quot; does not officially begin until next week, when most conferences will offer their automatic offers for the Big Dance, there are some early risers. One of those conferences, the 10-team Colonial Athletic Association, begins its quest to crown a champion in Washington, D.C. this Saturday with the semifinals and finals scheduled to air on Up News Info Sports Network on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The tournament is fascinating since the first five seeds are separated by only three games in the standings. Hofstra Pride won the regular season crown for the second consecutive year, and they enter as favorites. But there is also a chip on the shoulder, due to the way it ended last season: with Joe Mihalich's group watching Northeastern celebrate hitting his NCAA ticket by defeating Pride.

Westwood One and Up News Info Sports Network college basketball analyst Donny Marshall know one or two things about the momentum to do the tournament, having helped take the UConn Huskies to three appearances in the late 1990s. He says that while Hofstra players can minimize the importance of the game abroad, treating it like any other, there is no doubt that the main team leaders are emphasizing the importance of avoiding the fate of last year.

"Look, let's be honest, we are adults, we know that there are many other things in life that are going to stress you, you're going to have to fight." But, at this moment, the most important thing in the world is to reach the NCAA Tournament. I promise you, ”said Marshall. "For three older people on that Hofstra team there is nothing more important than getting there and erasing those bad feelings from last season."

The Pride begins with three seniors in the Desure Buie guards, Eli Pemberton and Tareq Coburn, who were on the floor for the disappointing end of last year. And, entering like the seed, Ken Pomeroy gives Hofstra the best chance of winning. But his rival, who finished his tournament dreams last year, is near his tail.

Northeastern, led by top guard Jordan Roland, finished the season with 15-15 overall and 9-9 in CAA play. But, while that record may not inspire confidence, there is more to the team than it seems. Of those nine losses in the conference, six came by three points or less and two more were margins of five points. The bottom line is that the Huskies played many nearby games. And, they do a particularly good thing that could help them overcome the obstacle in tight games in a conference tournament scenario.

"When you have a guy like Jordan Roland who can score in many ways, you'll be tough." The top five conference teams feel they have that guy that can erase many of their problems. But, what happens with Northeastern is that it returns to attention to detail, they shoot their free throws better than anyone else in the country, "Marshall said." I don't want to minimize the care of the ball, bouncing all that. "But let's be honest. These games, conference tournament games, will be reduced to you, you have to make your free throws late. If you don't go home. "

The Huskies currently lead the nation in percentage of free throws, reaching 80% cut in the year. Add that to your aim from the bottom (36.5% in the year, 37th), and it has a combination of factors that makes Bill Coen's team very difficult to play. They enter the tournament as the sixth seed and face a confrontation against a Towson team that beat them on the last weekend of the regular season. Therefore, there is no guarantee that they will exceed the quarterfinals, but with Roland and his shooting ability, Northeastern is a dangerous squad.

When it comes to X-factor players who can take over the games, Roland is among several guards at the conference capable of doing so. But only one team, William and Mary of Dane Fischer, can boast a truly dominant internal presence like the one the Tribe has in Nathan Knight.

"If you haven't seen it, you have to see this boy play," Marshall said. "He, for me, should be the MVP of that tournament and could be the X factor in pushing them over."

Knight is averaging a double double in the season, 20.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while hitting 1.5 shots and knocking down three per game. In combination with his partner Andy Van Vliet (7 & # 39; 0 ″ 231 pounds on the list), the Tribe can make life miserable for opponents inside. It will be a fascinating confrontation to see it on the neutral site, winner of the congress tournament. Can Hofstra erase the memories of last season's defeat? Will the twin towers of William and Mary be too difficult to handle? Will the shots of the Huskies put them above? Or, does Towson's depth last longer than his opponents?

We will begin to find all the answers to those questions on Saturday afternoon when the tournament begins with Drexel of eight seeds meets with the UNCW of nine seeds before Elon of seven seeds faces James Madison in the first round. The quarterfinals begin at noon on Sunday, with Hofstra tying the winner of Drexel / UNCW.

Everything culminates in the semifinal action on Monday, March 9 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. EST on Up News Info Sports Network followed by the final on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.