DFW Airport says homeless people are no longer welcome – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW airport announced changes on Thursday to prevent homeless people from spending the night at the airport terminals.
Dozens of homeless people have often found shelter in Terminal A near the DART light rail connection.
In a statement, DFW airport said that only "authorized users, including passengers with a ticket … are allowed in the terminals and other facilities of the airport."
The airport said it is not equipped to serve as a refuge, but will work with partners to relocate the homeless.
