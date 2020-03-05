Devon Erickson will not face the death penalty in the shooting of STEM School Highlands Ranch

Matilda Coleman
The adult accused in the shooting of STEM School Highlands Ranch will not face the death penalty.

The Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney, George Brauchler, notified the courts Thursday morning that his office would not seek the death penalty.

John Castillo said that officials from the Judicial District 18 Prosecutor's Office informed him and his wife about the decision on Wednesday, and that he was disappointed to learn that they instead intended to pursue life in prison for Devon Erickson , 19 years old.

Erickson is accused of killing Castillo's son, Kendrick Castillo, in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Another eight were injured.

"For the record, my wife and I are about to kill him," Castillo said Thursday. "That is simple and simple."

Erickson pleaded not guilty, and the case is scheduled to go to trial in May. The second suspect in the attack, Alec McKinney, 16, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder and 16 other charges. It could happen between 20 years and life imprisonment.

