Detroit grocery store fined for food law violations – Up News Info Detroit

– There is new information in a story that we brought you on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) tells CW50 that it sanctioned King Cole for violations of the food law.

Dozens of people showed up accusing the supermarket of selling food in poor condition.

They held a protest outside the store yesterday.

MDARD says it fined the grocery store on February 24 and has conducted two inspections since then.

In a statement to CW50, MDARD "This is the first step in MDARD's progressive application policy. The department will continue to visit the store regularly and take the next steps in the application … Up to and including the revocation of the license if King Cole doesn't meet the state's food safety requirements. "

