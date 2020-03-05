Derby 0-3 Man Utd

Odion Ighalo scored twice when Manchester United won a 3-0 victory in Derby and in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

The presence of Wayne Rooney in the Derby team dominated the accumulation, but the first game of Luke Shaw and a goal in each half of Ighalo turned the game away from the side of the Championship.

The victory extends United's unbeaten streak to nine games and with a draw in the last eight against the lower Norwich club to hope there is hope for the glory of the FA Cup in May.

Rooney was the captain of Manchester United the last time the club lifted the trophy in 2016, but he only had a reservation and a warm reception to demonstrate his efforts on a night when his new team was outdated.

Player Ratings Derby County: Roos (6), Bogle (6), Forsyth (6), Evans (6), Lowe (6), Knight (6), Sibley (7), Bird (6), Rooney (7), Lawrence (6), Waghorn (6). Subs:Whittaker (6), Marriott (6), Shinnie (6). Manchester United: Romero (8), Dalot (7), Lindelof (6), Bailly (7), Shaw (8), Fred (7), McTominay (7), Mata (8), Fernandes (7), Lingard (6), Ighalo (8). Subs: Pereira (6), Martial (6), Williams (6). Party man: Odion Ighalo

How Man Utd advanced to the quarter

Derby, in the middle of the table in the Championship, had hoped that he would have come better undefeated against his own fans since before Christmas and there were positive aspects from the beginning.

Louie Sibley fired a left-footed shot just outside Sergio Romero's post in 10 minutes to involve local support and Rooney himself approached shortly thereafter.

After Shaw committed a cynical foul by Sibley, United's all-time top scorer threw a free kick that seemed to creep into the near post just for Romero to push.

But much of the most ingenious work from the beginning came from the Premier League team with Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata at the heart of United's good preparation game.

A bad touch by Max Lowe allowed Ighalo to sneak between two markers, but his powerful shot hit goalkeeper Kelle Roos and Derby went unpunished.

Team news Kelle Roos returned to the Derby team as his FA Cup goalkeeper, while Max Lowe, Louie Sibley and George Evans also returned to the side. The great news, however, was that Wayne Rooney was in the initial lineup and was wearing the captain's armband against the club with which he won this competition in 2016. Sergio Romero and Odion Ighalo were restored to the team that also played in the 5-0 victory over Club Brugge, but Harry Maguire was lost in the back due to a minor problem. Even with a great game against Manchester City that is coming this weekend, United named the new favorite Bruno Fernandes in the initial lineup.

The shots kept coming and moments later United had its great goal.

Jesse Lingard and Fernandes had blocked efforts in the same phase of the game before Shaw's attempt bounced off the ground and over Roos's head.

Pride Park was stunned and Derby needed to regroup, but instead, Phillip Cocu's side was two down before the interval.

Ighalo showed great strength within the penalty area before depositing the ball in the corner of the net for his second goal in his second start since he arrived last month.

When Tom Lawrence was forced to get hurt, all hope seemed lost when United fans sang about Wembley, but Max Bird and Martyn Waghorn approached early in the second half.

However, it was Solskjaer's team who did most of the pushing with Fernandes' smart ball that almost earned the impressive Shaw his second goal of the game.

Sunday March 8 4:00 p.m.



Instead, it was Ighalo who became the two-goal hero after taking advantage of Mata's pass and shooting the ball at Roos with his left foot the second time he asked.

There was still time for substitute Jack Marriott to force a good save from Romero, but any prospect of a return had long since disappeared.

Image:

Wayne Rooney of Derby in action against Jesse Lingard of Manchester United



All that remained was for visiting fans to cheer on their former hero Rooney and there was the tempting prospect of late emotion when Derby won a free kick.

"If Rooney scores, we're on the court," the visiting fans sang and it felt as if everyone on the ground wanted him to score, with the exception of Romero, who tipped his fierce punch over the crossbar.

It was a night when Manchester United had an eye on the past and another on a future trip to Wembley.

Opta statistics

The victory of Manchester United means that the eight quarters of finalists in the FA Cup this season are Premier League clubs, only the fifth season to see the last eight remaining teams in the competition, all from the top category, after 1894 -95, 1895-96, 1995-96 and 2005-06.

Manchester United have won each of their last nine FA Cup meetings with Derby County, a series of victories dating back to March 1948.

Derby County has failed to win each of its last 13 home games against high-level clubs in the FA Cup when the Rams were playing outside the top level (D5 L8), including three defeats against Man Utd in this spell.

Manchester United is undefeated in nine games in all competitions (W6 D3), keeping seven clean sheets and conceding only two goals in total in this race.

