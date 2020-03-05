Democrats MJ Hegar and Royce West compete for the US Senate. UU. They make a case to attract voters in the second primary round – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The two Democrats competing for the US Senate. UU. In Texas they are defending voters in the second round elections of May.

The competition between the retired Air Force combat pilot Mary ‘MJ” Hegar of Central Texas and long-time state Senator Royce West of Dallas is the high-profile runoff election in Texas.

In a satellite interview on Thursday, Hegar, who won first place among 12 candidates, said: “We obtained more than 400,000 votes in the primaries. I think more people voted for me because they are really tired of politics as usual. John Cornyn is a career politician and they are tired of people accepting a corrupt and broken system and operating within those rules. "

In Dallas on Thursday, West said: "My message about why I am asking you to support me is because if you want someone at the top of the ticket that will energize the base, if the base is not energized, we can forget November. I am the person who can energize the base. "

Political analysts say that both Hegar and West will need to attract their supporters to the polls and attract an important part of the Democratic base: Hispanic voters.

When asked how he intends to do that, West said: "Can we have another interview next week? Wait until next week, you'll see."

When asked if he would receive a backup, West replied: "Wait until next week."

Hegar answered the same question by saying, "I think it's a big mistake to look at groups of people as voting blocks. It's something I've never done. When I'm in different communities, I'm talking about the same things. I'm talking about the economy, employment and healthcare. I'm talking about protecting Social Security. "

Both Hegar and West agree that providing affordable and high quality medical care is a priority for Democratic voters.

Hegar said she also has another priority. "It's a very close second because we can't do much with regard to medical care or climate change or armed violence until we get that corruption out of politics as much as possible."

West said that, apart from medical care, there are also other problems he is focusing on. "Women's rights, issues related to the minimum wage, issues related to climate change, those kinds of issues that I still talk about."

In elementary school, West won Dallas and Tarrant counties, but placed second in Collin and Denton counties after Hegar.

When asked if he needed to shore up his local territory, West replied: “Well, I think I need to shore up the local territory. I have to shore up some other areas in Texas too. But you have to recognize in some of those areas, we had many new voters

If you want that, you don't know what I've done as a state senator. In the Texas legislature, in some of the most difficult battles we have had in terms of legislation we needed to pass, I was able to gather coalitions of Democrats and

Republicans to do things for the Democratic party. "

Hegar benefited from the television commercials paid by a group of veterans.

But some political analysts said that despite the multitude of candidates, they expected her to win more than 22% of the votes she received.

When asked about the analysts who were disappointed by his performance, Hegar said: "Frankly, as the outsider, the person who does not occupy the political position, I think we had four people in the primaries who had run throughout the state. I am absolutely delighted with the strength of our performance and I am very confident that we will face John Cornyn in November. "

Hegar said she has also brought together Democrats and Republicans.

She said she went to Congress as a private citizen to prevent the Trump Administration from making a change that would have impacted the military.

“I went to DC as a private citizen to challenge Jeff Sessions and other people trying to reverse a recommendation from the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the Secretary of Defense that we opened hundreds of thousands of jobs for women in the army. I went there to fight that and strengthen our military, ”he said.

Both Hegar and West remain positive and do not criticize each other, only Senator John Cornyn.

