Democrat Donna Brazile attacks the RNC president Ronna McDaniel on live television: "Go to hell!"

Former interim president of the National Democratic Committee, Donna Brazile, was not restrained during her appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, March 3. She lashed out at the Republican National Committee president Ronna McDaniel for stating that the Democratic primary will be "manipulated" against Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

McDaniel first appeared on the show, stating: "It depends on how big the advantage Sanders takes out of California. If he picks up a large proportion of delegates. I don't see anyone leaving soon." She continued: "It's leading to a negotiated convention, which will be manipulated against Bernie if those superdelegates get that second vote."

Later, "America & # 39; s Newsroom" host Sandra Smith asked Brazile to respond to the statement. "First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. First, stay away from our race. Stay away from our race," Brazile insisted during his appearance on the net. "I get tired and tired of hearing Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process."

He continued to tear the president of the Republican Party and added: "They don't have a process. They are canceling the primaries. They have the winner and they take everything. They don't have the kind of democracy we see on the Democratic side." .. And that people use Russian conversation points to sew the division among Americans. That's stupid. Then, Ronna, go to hell! Go to hell! We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the candidate! "

As expected, his response shocked the presenters of "America & # 39; s Newsroom" when Ed Henry was heard muttering: "Whoa!" However, that didn't stop Brazile from shooting the Republicans as he continued: "It's not about that, no! Go to hell! I'm tired of it!"

Ronna McDaniel responded to comments from Donna Brazile & # 39; Go to Hell & # 39 ;.

McDaniel then turned to Twitter to comment on Brazile's ardent response. "Okay, @donnabrazile. I would also be having a bad day if my group was still irremediably divided," he wrote. "Talking about a negotiated convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home."