Demi Lovato refers to Wilmer Valderrama's commitment to another woman and her overdose in a new music video.

It seems that Demi Lovato has just talked about her former Wilmer Valderrama's commitment to the Amanda Pacheco model. The man asked the big question on New Year's Day after only 8 months of dating her even though he and Demi were together for six years without taking their relationship to the next level before finally separating.

All this apparently sprinkles through his new music video for I Love Me during which he also seems to refer to the drug overdose that almost kills her.

The single to be released at midnight tonight is very encouraging to judge by the fragment that TMZ has obtained.

Also based on that fragment, it seems that he will look back on his past and present and deliver a very enriching message.

A scene shows a girlfriend and boyfriend running next to her and Demi puts a very "on this,quot; facial expression while looking at them.

Obviously, fans think the scene is intended to refer to the fact that his six-year-old ex proposed marriage to his new girlfriend after only 8 months of dating her.

And as mentioned earlier, it is not the only reference to his personal life in the clip.

Another scene shows the singer in a street with dancers around her, while an ambulance can be seen in the shot, parked somewhere nearby.

In addition, the paramedics show a woman who pushes her and, when the star passes, approaches to touch her.

It is no secret that something similar happened to her also when she suffered an overdose in July 2018.

It was so bad that he almost lost his life and after spending about a week in the hospital, he went to rehab again.

During her hospitalization, her ex, Wilmer, visited her several times, as evidenced by the photos captured by the paparazzi.

The two had a romantic relationship between 2010 and 2016.



