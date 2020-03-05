Demi Lovato blames the relapse of miserable feeling during her years of sobriety

Instagram

During an appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Skyscraper & # 39; He says he went back to alcohol and drugs after not getting the help he needed.

Demi lovato she returned to alcohol and drugs after years of sober life that made her "more miserable than when she was drinking."

The hit producer "Confident" recently celebrated a year of sobriety after her almost deadly drug overdose in the summer of 2018, six years after she quit her substance abuse habit.

Speaking during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"which will air on Thursday, March 5, the star explained the triggers of his relapse.

"I became sober for the first time when I was 19, which was an age I was not supposed to drink at all," he said. "I got the help I needed at that time and adopted a & # 39; one size fits all approach" and that was just sobriety. "

While Demi added that his approach worked for a long time, he later began to adopt extreme diets and intense workouts, which "led me to be very, very unhappy."

"I asked for help, but I didn't get the help I needed," he explained. "He had six years of sobriety, but he was miserable. He was more miserable than when he was drinking."

Demi's comments come days after the "Skyscraper" star publicly tackled his relapse on social media, explaining how "he needed to make those mistakes."

"Today I would have had seven years of sobriety. I do not regret having left because I needed to make those mistakes, but I must never forget that that is exactly what they were: mistakes," he wrote in an Instagram post. "If you have relapsed and are afraid to seek help again, just know that it is possible to take that step towards recovery."

"If you're alive today, you can come back. You're worth it."

Demi made his musical return at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in January, when he delivered an emotional interpretation of his song Anyone. His new single "I Love Me" comes out on Friday.