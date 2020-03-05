Deborah Dugan accuses the Grammy Organization of altering nominations after being fired

WENN / Avalon

The former president of the Recording Academy has filed an official complaint with new accusations against the Grammy organization shortly after she was fired as head.

President and CEO of Ousted Recording Academy Deborah Dugan You have filed an official complaint after your dismissal.

Dugan's lawyers, who were officially fired Monday after being placed on administrative leave in January 2020, filed court documents citing new accusations, some of which involve former Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

According to the documents, obtained by Variety, Dugan quotes an email written by Ehrlich on October 24, 2019, where he and a "Mr. Mason" attempted to use their positions to influence the nomination votes.

"Specifically, Mr. Ehrlich tried to pressure the Academy to nominate a song from a particular superstar in order to increase his ability to convince the superstar to act in the Grammys," the document said.

Variety reports that Ehrlich wrote in the email: "Looking at the nominations (of the American Music Awards) this morning, it's more about who is NOT there than who is … and (the superstar) will definitely not be happy. Minor representation in the best case".

Then it is alleged that Ehrlich insisted, "there should be some discussion in a certain room at their meetings next week," suggesting that he tried to manipulate the nominations.

Dugan also alleges in his complaint that the academy "has subjected it to repeated, continuous and heinous reprisals," including a lawsuit filed by Proskauer Rose that made "scandalous, false and frivolous accusations," and includes emails from another Academy member. Recording that appears to affirm that artists remain part of the selection committee, even if they are ready for their own awards.

Dugan was placed on administrative leave after she was accused of misconduct, while alleging sexual harassment and "heinous conflicts of interest, improper treatment by members of the Board, and irregularities in the vote regarding nominations for Grammy Awards, "calling the Recording Academy a" kids club ". All claims were denied by both parties.