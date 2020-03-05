Death certificate reveals that pop smoke was operated before death

%MINIFYHTML41edc55739419eaa1695cee4d3e7614a11% %MINIFYHTML41edc55739419eaa1695cee4d3e7614a12%

Doctors operated the rapper "Welcome to the party" in an attempt to save his life after he was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound after the invasion of his home.

Pop SmokeThe death certificate reveals the extreme efforts of doctors to save him after he was shot in an invasion of his home on February 19, 2020.

The creator of hits "Welcome to the party", real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed by a gunshot wound in the torso by armed robbers, and in documents obtained by TMZ, it is claimed that doctors did everything possible to resurrect the star.

It seems that efforts were made to save lives, including a thoracotomy or the opening of the chest, which may have been to remove the bullets, when the rapper was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after the incident.

He says the time between the shooting and his death was "fast." The moment of Pop Smoke's death appears as 5.12 A.M.

His body was transported to Brooklyn, where family and friends held a private ceremony last week. He will be buried later this week.