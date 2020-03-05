David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8af2d08080cda743f8bef169474f5b4511% %MINIFYHTML8af2d08080cda743f8bef169474f5b4512%









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Discover here …

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, Friday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

I was a bit disappointed with Nottingham Forest on Monday night. They didn't really act for big stripes in Middlesbrough and Lewis Grabban needed a bit of brilliance to get a point.

Millwall has been reduced to only one victory in five, but they are still a short distance from the play-offs as teams are sliding everywhere. A victory would greatly increase your chances, but I have to support Forest here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

N Forest vs Millwall Live

Bristol City vs Fulham, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Bristol City cannot buy a victory in the minute, although they achieved a draw at Millwall last time and performed much better than in recent weeks.

Fulham has the opportunity to win a victory in the early game at Ashton Gate and build some pressure on the first two. It will be difficult, but I think they will simply overcome the line.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol C vs Fulham Live

Charlton vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Consecutive defeats for Charlton and have fallen again. Defeat in this and could end up in the relegation zone before Saturday night.

Middlesbrough was excellent against Nottingham Forest on Monday night and will be gutted for not winning. This is a great game in the battle of descent, but I can't divide them. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

It was an emphatic victory for Leeds in Hull last week. They desperately needed to find a way to score more than once in a game, and they did.

Huddersfield has recorded consecutive victories to escape the drop zone, but a loss would likely see them fall back into it, considering some of the other meetings this weekend. I can't see that they get anything from Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Swansea is one of the many teams that still imagine their chances of reaching the play-offs, but they need to get a consistent way to do it, and they have won only once in eight.

West Brom suffered a surprising defeat at home against Wigan at a time when they seemed to be running away with him, and another defeat would be a great blow. However, I can't see them fall again. Far from winning.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Blackburn, Sunday 3pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button

The whole talk will have been the FA Cup tie with Manchester United for the Derby, but they should quickly focus on the issues of the league in question on Sunday.

Blackburn has drawn three in the turn, but is still earning points at least and remains at the center of the promotional battle. This will be a tight game, but I think the Rams will get over it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

Everything really went wrong for Ipswich. Fans are really turning against Paul Lambert now and have even moved away from the play-off beat in League One, which seemed unthinkable a few months ago.

Coventry has gone the other way and is currently leading the table for the weekend. Mark Robins has done a sensational job there in difficult circumstances, and I can't see anything beyond a victory for them on Portman Road.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Crewe vs Stevenage, Saturday 3pm

It seems that there are now three out of five for automatic promotion in League Two, and Crewe is right in the middle of that battle, despite winning only one of his last four.

Stevenage seems doomed. There are eight points adrift and even the change of manager has not stopped his fall. They have lost seven in the turn, and will probably be eight by Saturday night.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Other predictions of the Prutton Championship (Every Saturday 3pm start)

Barnsley vs Cardiff: 2-2 (12/1)

Birmingham vs reading: 1-1 (5/1)

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday: 2-1 (15/2)

Preston vs QPR: 1-1 (11/2)

Stoke vs Hull: 2-0 (6/1)

Wigan vs Luton: 2-0 (2/15)