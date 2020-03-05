David Beckham keeps calm when Justin Bieber tries to scare him

Warner Bros.

Although the creator of hits & # 39; Yummy & # 39; jump out of a box during & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; In an attempt of fear, the retired soccer star praises him & # 39; the most amazing human being & # 39 ;.



David Beckham showed his famous genius during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"as a friend Justin Bieber I tried to scare him.

The retired soccer star was talking about his life and his children during the US television appearance. UU., Which aired on Wednesday, March 4, when Ellen Degeneres He asked about his decision to go and order sweets at Bieber's house last Halloween (October 2019).

As he explained, the pop star jumped from a table next to him. Beckham didn't shudder and went on to praise Justin as he ran off the stage.

"He is the most amazing human being," said the Briton. "So that someone has achieved what he has achieved and remains an incredible person … He has been so kind to my children over the years."