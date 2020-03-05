Dariaz Higgins accused of the death of a two-year-old daughter – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Almost a year after his body was found in a ditch, Neolani Robinson's father, Dariaz Higgins, was charged with his death.

Higgins faces a felony charge of second-degree murder.

The two-year-old Robinson body was found along the road in Steele County, Minnesota. An off-duty public works employee was driving past the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 30 when he noticed his body and called the police.

According to criminal charges, Higgins, 35, stayed at the Rodeway Inn Motel in Austin, Minnesota with Robinson between February 6 and March 10, 2019. When asked, Higgins said his daughter fell from the toilet. and died. Then he wrapped his body in blankets and left it on the floor of the motel room for a couple of days.

Higgins then left the hotel and went to Milwaukee, returning with a car. In the early hours of March 10, he drove to Minneapolis with an adult woman, Deloise Lipsey. They drove through a snowstorm and stopped at the side of the road, where Higgins put his son's body in the ditch.

After an autopsy, the authorities determined that Robinson died of a non-accidental trauma by forceful force on the head. The wounds that contributed to his death did not match the version of the events of Higgins.

Higgins was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 13 for shooting and killing Robinson's mother, Sierra, two days earlier.

If convicted, Higgins could face up to 40 years in jail.