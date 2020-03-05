"Danger!" Presenter Alex Trebek says he is exceeding the odds, marks the 1-year cancer milestone – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Game show host Alex Trebek gave an update on his battle against cancer while the 79-year-old celebrates a milestone.

In a video posted on social networks, "Jeopardy!" The host said he has exceeded the one-year survival rate for patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer – which is 18%.

%MINIFYHTML54b094457ff6e9f66d58f26a8e25f76413% %MINIFYHTML54b094457ff6e9f66d58f26a8e25f76414%

Trebek said it would be false to say that his health battle has been easy. "There were some good days but not so good days," he said in the emotional video.

Trebek says he was close to giving up life and that his trip included "… moments of great pain and sudden massive attacks of great depression."

Despite his difficulties, Trebek continued to do his job and promised that he will not finish his career at any time in the "near future."

Trebek finished his update with words of encouragement for his fans to persevere in any circumstance and maintain a positive attitude.

Danger! airs Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. in TXA 21.