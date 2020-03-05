DaBaby got rid of the battery charge while fighting the civil lawsuit of a million dollars

Instagram

Although the killer of & # 39; Suge & # 39; He will no longer face criminal proceedings for his January altercation in Miami, he still faces new charges for Kenneth Carey's theft claim against him.

Rapper Dababy He will no longer be criminally prosecuted for a charge of aggression in Miami, Florida.

The "Suge" puncher, the real name Jonathan Kirk, was arrested by police officers on January 2 after members of his entourage were captured by the camera jumping a man and stealing his money.

The alleged victim was concert promoter Kenneth Carey, whose friend was also attacked by DaBaby and his off-camera team.

However, the authorities investigating the incident with the second man have been forced to abandon the battery count against the hip-hop newcomer, as the guy refused to cooperate, according to TMZ.

But DaBaby is still unclear: Prosecutors from the Miami State Attorney's Office are still investigating Carey's theft claim, which could lead to further charges against the star.

Meanwhile, DaBaby is also fighting a civil lawsuit from Carey, which is seeking more than $ 6 million (£ 4.67 million) for the altercation, which reportedly happened after an event that went wrong.

The rapper has maintained his innocence throughout the drama, insisting that he will fight the lawsuit in court and win.