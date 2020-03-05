DaBaby & # 39; s Miami Battery Case dismissed

The Miami State Attorney's Office has announced that they have removed the battery charge against rapper DaBaby.

According to TMZ, the reason for the decision was because one of the alleged victims would not cooperate with the police.

That alleged victim is a friend of the concert promoter, Kenneth Carey, who alleges that DaBaby assaulted him and robbed him after he was not paid in full for a concert in Miami. Carey says that at least four other men pulled down their pants, beat him and poured apple juice on him during the incident.

Although the battery charge was discarded, the media reports that the police are still investigating Carey's alleged theft, which means that DaBaby could still be charged with a crime.

Carey says that after the beating, DaBaby took his phone, money and credit card. Carey is suing rapper "Suge,quot; for more than $ 6 million.