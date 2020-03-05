Cynthia Bailey publicly proclaims her love for Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey shared some really amazing photos with her and Mike Hill. At the foot of this recent publication that includes the photos, he made sure to proclaim his love for this man. Look at his post he shared on his social media account.

The other day, Cynthia shared a photo on her social media account where she is with more inspiring women.

She told her fans that she had a lot to learn from these women during an empowerment tour panel in Miami.

Here is Cynthia's post with Mike Hill:

‘" We are not perfect, but we are perfect for each other. " 🤍 My favorite photos of us, you get the best photos when you don't realize that you are being photographed. Not everything is always 🖤 & 🤍. @itsmikehill #CHill # 2020 #godsplan ", Cynthia captioned its publication.

A fan said: ‘You'll make it. I see nothing but love, "and one commentator said:" I see love when they look at each other. Both deserve happiness. I love you both. ♥ ️❤️❤️ ’

Someone else told Cynthia: ‘I really like him for you. You look much happier, "and another fan posted this:" Exactly. I think it was very brave for Mike to open his life to the cameras. I think you will make a great couple. Don't be afraid, Cynthia just stays in prayer. "

Another follower published: ‘Tigers do not change their stripes. His defensive attitude was a red flag. However, the best of luck. We all want to see you in a good relationship. "

A fan told Cynthia: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 You are my favorite couple! I love the way he makes you smile and I love how he wants to make sure you're good "#blacklove,quot;, and another follower wrote this: "Absolutely beautiful. You deserve to be loved like this. God bless. & # 39;

As you can see, Cynthia is living her best life these days, and fans couldn't be happier.



