Cynthia Bailey criticizes Kenia Moore's husband, Marc Daly, for not being "nice,quot; to her during the event.

%MINIFYHTMLef938991960db72921f7c869261451a111% %MINIFYHTMLef938991960db72921f7c869261451a112%

Cynthia Bailey was not impressed with her best friend's husband, Kenya Moore, Marc Daly, after he disrespected her at a public charity event. That said, after seeing this side of him, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has come to the conclusion that the man "is not pleasant."

In this week's RHOA episode, Cynthia didn't hesitate to talk about the "couple of things,quot; she found wrong with Marc Daly and her charity event, exposing him for not being as kind as a host.

%MINIFYHTMLef938991960db72921f7c869261451a113% %MINIFYHTMLef938991960db72921f7c869261451a114%

His wife, Kenya Moore, fortunately intervened to make sure everything was going to happen successfully too, but the man didn't even mention her during his speech, let alone thank her.

%MINIFYHTMLef938991960db72921f7c869261451a115% %MINIFYHTMLef938991960db72921f7c869261451a116%

Meanwhile, they have separated but, at that time, they were definitely still together.

During a Bravo recap session, Cynthia exposed the man and said "there are a couple of things that I didn't really appreciate that night after the charity event." At the end of the day, whatever the problems we and Kenya go through, she is still my child and I know how invested she really is in her family. That night, I noticed that Marc didn't thank Kenya for helping him with the whole event, which I know she did … He gets up and gives the speech and doesn't even recognize Kenya. "

She continued: "I'm not saying that he intentionally set out not to thank him, I just thought it was in bad taste that he didn't." I've seen all sides of Marc. I've seen Marc where it's amazing … and then I've seen other sides where I don't understand. He is not so kind. "

Towards the end of this episode, Marc even asked the producers to stop filming!

Ad

After he left with them, the man came out and said: "They will never see me again after this event."



Post views:

3