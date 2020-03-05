Cruise passengers leaving Long Beach remain undeterred by Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Cruise passengers leaving Long Beach do not allow the coronavirus to ruin their dream vacation.

The Carnival Imagination sailed from Long Beach on Thursday, heading to Mexico with more than 2,000 passengers on board. It is one of many cruise ships that still carry passengers, despite several cases of coronaviruses in other cruises, including the Grand Princess in San Francisco.

Some of those who boarded today chose to take extra precautions, instead of canceling their trips.

%MINIFYHTMLd18c5ff933d52b2210111c26d8cda82511% %MINIFYHTMLd18c5ff933d52b2210111c26d8cda82512%

"(We packed) alcohol, extra wipes," said Cici Matthews, who boarded the ship today with her two sisters. The Matthews sisters are not alone in filling their suitcases full of supplies to combat the spread of the virus.

"We brought a lot of Clorox wipes," said one passenger.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, called a state of emergency on Wednesday "to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions that are already underway in multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a wider spread of COVID-19, "according to his office.

The news came when California confirmed his first death due to the virus: a 71-year-old man from northern California.

According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco on February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico and then returned to San Francisco on February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the road but another 62 at risk of infection remained on board to navigate to the Hawaiian Islands. The ship stopped in four ports there.

On Wednesday night, that ship docked off the coast of Northern California until passengers and crew were examined to detect COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night by Princess Cruises, a spokesman said: “With great caution, these guests and other possible close contacts of the crew have been asked to remain in their cabins until our medical team on board the check. The safety, health and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority. "

Although the cases detected on the cruise ships continue to grow, passengers aboard the Carnival Imagination almost full said that the possible spread of the coronavirus is not worrying them.

"If you're going to get it, you're going to get it. If you're not, you're not," said another passenger. "Just take precautions."

Eric Demello said he decided to spend his vacation aboard Carnival Imagination due to the precautionary measures of the cruise line to keep passengers safe.

"They are taking many precautions, many proactive measures with disinfection, (and) warning people that if they exhibited any signs or symptoms of illness they would be subject to exams and could be denied access," he said. "So, they're being smart about it."

The cruise line will offer several options for those who want to reschedule their trip due to health problems, he said in a letter Thursday.

Guests who have booked before March 6, 2020 and are scheduled to sail between now and May 31 may move their reservation to a new date. Those who leave in the month of March may reschedule within three days after the date of departure, while those leaving from April 1 must change their reservation before March 31.

All guests who choose to sail between now and May 31 will receive between $ 100 and $ 200 in credit on board for maintaining their reservation.

The next Carnival cruise ship leaves Long Beach on Friday.